Home / Inspiring / Good News

Illustrator Shares the Best “Good News” Stories of 2021 So Far

By Emma Taggart on May 17, 2021
The Happy Broadcast 2021

We can probably all agree that 2020 was a challenging year. However, now that it’s 2021, things are finally looking up. From successful vaccination rollouts to positive steps towards fighting climate change, there’s lots to celebrate. Of course, it’s not all sunshine and roses, but illustrator Mauro Gatti believes in looking on the positive side of life. He’s the creator of The Happy Broadcast, a media brand that shares “anxiety-free news.”

Gatti has an entire website and podcast series dedicated to spreading positivity and helping people combat anxiety. The Happy Broadcast Instagram feed is particularly helpful when you just need some good news. He creates brightly colored, playful illustrations that deliver some of the most hopeful and inspiring stories from around the world.

When we previously wrote about his work, we shared Gatti’s good news illustrations of 2020. The artist has since continued to share happy posts almost daily, and he shows just how great the first half of 2021 has been. In Europe, renewable energy surpassed fossil fuels. And in China, the country recently added 517 new species to its national protection list (the first major update since 1989).

Gatti also shares small town, local stories that might not have made headlines internationally, but still deserve a shout-out. In New Zealand, a city closed a busy road for a month so that an endangered sea lion could nest safely with her newborn pup. And in Ecuador, nine young girls succeeded in suing the country's oil industry that was contaminating their ancestral lands.

Scroll down to read some good news from 2021, brought to you by The Happy Broadcast. And if you want these cute illustrations delivered to your newsfeed, follow Gatti on Instagram to receive daily positivity.

Illustrator Mauro Gatti shares good news on Instagram in what he calls The Happy Broadcast. Here's what happened in 2021, so far.

The Happy Broadcast 2021Good News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastThe Happy Broadcast 2021Good News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastThe Happy Broadcast 2021Good News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastThe Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021The Happy Broadcast 2021Good News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastThe Happy Broadcast 2021Good News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastGood News 2021 by The Happy BroadcastThe Happy Broadcast: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Happy Broadcast / Mauro Gatti.

Related Articles:

30+ Illustrated Good News Stories That Will Help Restore Your Faith in the World

Illustrator Fed Up With Bad News Decides to Draw Uplifting Stories Since Coronavirus

Best of 2020: The Best “Good News” Stories of the Year

John Krasinski Launches ‘Some Good News’ YouTube Show Dedicated to Sharing Positive Stories

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bindi Irwin Shares Illustrated Family Portrait With Dad Steve Irwin Holding Her Baby
Dreamy Pastel Paintings Capture the Lazy Lives of Leisurely Sunbathing Cats
Illustrations Reveal How Famous Artists Create Masterpieces in Very Different Studios [Interview]
Playful Illustrations Merge Cats With Different Kinds of Plants
Duck Visits Same 7th-Story Balcony To Hatch Ducklings Twice During Lockdown
Bindi Irwin Gives Her Daughter Her First Australia Zoo Khakis

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Illustrates Her Pregnancy Journey so She Never Forgets Those Moments
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Missing Hiker Rescued After Man on Twitter Found His Location From a Photo of His Feet
Artist Documents Her Pregnancy Journey Through Relatable Disney Princess Illustrations
Whitest Paint Ever Developed Could Reflect Enough Light to Slow Global Warming
Impossibly Cute Animal Illustrations Tell Sweet Stories of Creatures Large and Small

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.