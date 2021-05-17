Illustrator Shares the Best “Good News” Stories of 2021 So Far

We can probably all agree that 2020 was a challenging year. However, now that it’s 2021, things are finally looking up. From successful vaccination rollouts to positive steps towards fighting climate change, there’s lots to celebrate. Of course, it’s not all sunshine and roses, but illustrator Mauro Gatti believes in looking on the positive side of life. He’s the creator of The Happy Broadcast, a media brand that shares “anxiety-free news.”

Gatti has an entire website and podcast series dedicated to spreading positivity and helping people combat anxiety. The Happy Broadcast Instagram feed is particularly helpful when you just need some good news. He creates brightly colored, playful illustrations that deliver some of the most hopeful and inspiring stories from around the world.

When we previously wrote about his work, we shared Gatti’s good news illustrations of 2020. The artist has since continued to share happy posts almost daily, and he shows just how great the first half of 2021 has been. In Europe, renewable energy surpassed fossil fuels. And in China, the country recently added 517 new species to its national protection list (the first major update since 1989).

Gatti also shares small town, local stories that might not have made headlines internationally, but still deserve a shout-out. In New Zealand, a city closed a busy road for a month so that an endangered sea lion could nest safely with her newborn pup. And in Ecuador, nine young girls succeeded in suing the country's oil industry that was contaminating their ancestral lands.

Scroll down to read some good news from 2021, brought to you by The Happy Broadcast. And if you want these cute illustrations delivered to your newsfeed, follow Gatti on Instagram to receive daily positivity.

Illustrator Mauro Gatti shares good news on Instagram in what he calls The Happy Broadcast. Here's what happened in 2021, so far.

