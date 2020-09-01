Home / Art / Installation

Immersive Outdoor Exhibition Projects Van Gogh’s Paintings Onto Giant Shipping Containers

By Margherita Cole on September 1, 2020
The city of Wellington, New Zealand has collaborated with Grande Exhibitions to present a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience of Vincent van Gogh‘s artwork. From now until October 26, 2020, thousands of the Dutch master's artworks are being projected onto a temporary outdoor gallery made of stacked shipping containers. Each evening, visitors can behold Van Gogh's colorful oeuvre in scheduled 45-minute tours under the starry night skies.

This innovative multi-sensory experience provides art enthusiasts with a safe and fun way to view the Dutch painter's masterpieces during the COVID-19 pandemic. It uses state-of-the-art SENSORY4™ technology to project crystal-clear immersive images of Van Gogh's paintings. “Big events have always played a pivotal role in attracting visitors to Wellington,” Andy Foster, the mayor of Wellington, says. “It's why I'm so excited to be announcing the city has secured the New Zealand exclusive for the Vincent van Gogh experience. I’m sure Wellingtonians will take the opportunity to be amazed and entertained in a unique way by the giant digital works of one of the world’s most famous and influential artists.”

Van Gogh Alive has already debuted indoor exhibitions across the northern hemisphere and parts of South America, but this will be the first time it is hosted outside. The gallery is tailor-made for Odlins Plaza, which is near Wellington's waterfront. “We worked with Grande Exhibitions to bring Digital Nights – Van Gogh Alive to Wellington,”  WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent explains. “We believe it will attract tens of thousands of visitors keen to see the works of the master painter in a completely new and modern way. It is a truly unique event experience which is sure to enthrall adults and children irrespective of their respective knowledge of Van Gogh’s work.”

Digital Nights Wellington – Van Gogh Alive is currently on view in Wellington, New Zealand until October 26, 2020. If you're local to the city, you can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

A new Vincent van Gogh exhibition has debuted in Wellington, New Zealand.

Digital Nights Wellington — Van Gogh Alive is a multi-sensory outdoor experience of the Dutch painter's work.

Thousands of Van Gogh's works are projected onto stacked shipping containers in Odlins Plaza near Wellington's waterfront.

Each night, visitors can behold Van Gogh's artwork in scheduled 45-minute tours.

This outdoor exhibition is on view from August 28 to October 26, 2020.

Watch this video for more insight into Digital Nights Wellington — Van Gogh Alive:

