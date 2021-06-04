Home / Infographic

Yayoi Kusama: Get To Know The Most Successful Female Artist Alive [Infographic]

By Claudicet Pena on June 4, 2021
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is an iconic figure in contemporary art. The living legend has made a name for herself after decades of struggling to have her voice heard. And throughout all that time, she's had one consistent motif that's graced her art—spots. Now, with hours-long lines to enter her exhibits—including her Infinity Mirrors exhibition series this is an extension of her spots—there is no doubt that Kusama is in fact a crowd favorite.

In addition to spots, Kusama had an affinity for pumpkins, which stems from her early beginnings in Matsumoto, Nagano. She was raised in a family of merchants who owned a plant nursery and seed farm. The family grew fields of pumpkins in their nursery. Kusama began drawing pictures of pumpkins as a little girl and her craft expanded from there into sculptural installations. Despite being drawn to the arts, Kusama’s mother was not supportive of her creative ventures. Luckily, that didn't stop her from pursuing her dreams.

Though Kusama had an uphill climb in her career, she was savvy enough to travel to art capitals (including New York) and use fashion to make a statement in the contemporary art world. Now, she is considered the most successful living female artist, claiming the highest auction prices for any living woman artist.

My Modern Met has compiled an infographic to help you learn more about the career of Yayoi Kusama.

Yayoi Kusama is considered the most successful living female artist. Learn more about this iconic contemporary artist in the infographic below.

