Home / Inspiring

46-Year-Old Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Earns Standing Ovation After Competing in Her Final Olympic Games

By Emma Taggart on July 30, 2021

Embed from Getty Images

Most professional athletes retire before they’re 40; and in gymnastics, it’s typically even younger at around 20 years old. The intense physical demands of the sport are tough on the body, but 46-year-old Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina managed to endure an impressive 30-year career. Earlier this week at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the gold medalist completed her eighth and final Olympics. The bitter-sweet, tearful moment was met with a heartwarming standing ovation from those in the stadium.

Chusovitina was just 16 years old when she first competed in the 1991 World Championships as part of the Soviet Union team. She arrived as an alternate, but was called up to replace her injured teammate Yelena Grudneva and won both gold and silver medals. Her first Olympics appearance was in the 1992 Barcelona games, and she’s been in seven more Olympics Games since. As her career progressed, Chusovitina specialized in the vault, and she managed to stay among the top eight vaulters in the world. The sports icon even has five complicated moves named after her.

In Tokyo last Sunday, Chusovitina performed two vaults in hopes of qualifying for the event final. However, her respectable score of 14.166 wasn't high enough to advance through the competition and she later told reporters it would be her last Olympic Games. Despite how her career ended, Chusovitina still managed to finish her final competition without injury. The legendary athlete is still as fit as ever, but her reasons for retiring are personal. Chusovitina’s son, Alisher, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2002. She told reporters, “My son is 22 years old, and I want to spend time with him. I want to be a mom and wife.”

Following her final vault, a tearful Chusovitina received a standing ovation from those in the crowd, as well as her fellow athletes. “It was really nice,” she told reporters afterwards. “I cried tears of happiness because so many people have supported me for a long time.” She adds, “When I started gymnastics, I never thought about the Olympics. I just started with the sport and loved to do gymnastics. I'm very proud of what I have achieved, to be in the sport, and want to thank everyone involved in it.”

46-year-old Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina just competed in her eighth and final Olympic Games.

Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Images

The legendary gymnast has been competing in the Olympic Games since 1992.

Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Images

Following her final vault, a tearful Chusovitina received a standing ovation from those in the crowd.

Oksana Chusovitina: Instagram
h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

UCLA Gymnast’s Incredible “Dance Party” Floor Routine Goes Viral

Simone Biles Draws Massive Support After Withdrawing From Olympics for Her Mental Health

Watch Simone Biles’ Incredible U.S. Gymnastics Championship Routine in Slow Motion

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Simone Biles Draws Massive Support After Withdrawing From Olympics for Her Mental Health
Olympian Tom Daley Shares Inspiring Message for LGBTQ+ Youth After Gold Medal Win
Doctor Goes To Strangers’ Weddings To Collect Flowers for Her Patients for Years
9-Year-Old Child Genius Has a Higher IQ Than Einstein
Bindi Irwin Introduces Baby Daughter to Adorable Group of Baby Kangaroos
70-Year-Old Woman Finally Lives Out Her Childhood Dream of Being a “Bat Girl” for the Yankees

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Buddhist Monk Rescues 8,000 Stray Dogs in China and Finds Them New Homes
Teacher Builds Mobile Graduation Stage for His Students To Walk Across and Receive Their Diplomas
Incredible Cameraman Swiftly Outruns Sprinters in a 100m Race
College Student Honors Her Parents With Graduation Photos In the Fields Where They Work
Photographer Captures the Adorable Friendship Between His Grandma and Her Dog
Watch Actor Ethan Hawke’s Inspiring TED Talk on Giving Yourself “Permission To Be Creative”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.