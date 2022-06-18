Home / Art

Delicate Kimono Created From Leather Scraps Recreates a Hazy Mountain Landscape

By Arnesia Young on June 18, 2022
Artist Tomoe Shinohara Creates Traditional Japanese Kimono From Leather Scraps

The traditional kimono is an iconic symbol of Japanese style and culture that has been around for centuries. The robe-like garment is usually made from a blend of hemp, linen, and silk. However, contemporary Japanese designer Tomoe Shinohara has turned tradition on its head by fashioning a one-of-a-kind kimono from leather scraps, aptly called the leather scrap kimono.

Shinohara is most well-known as a pop music artist from the early 90s who later went on to build a career as an actor. However, the star has recently returned to her roots in fashion design. Her concept for the leather scrap kimono was inspired by the hazy mountain landscapes of Japan. To bring her vision to life, the artist constructed the garment using only deer hide. In doing so, she tied in the material with the visual inspiration for its aesthetic—the animal's mountainous home.

In collaboration with Japanese artisans, Shinohara upcycled leather scraps and dyed them in a monochromatic gradient to mimic the layered visual effect of mountains seen from a distance. Although the garment is made from leather, you would hardly be able to tell from the light delicateness of the kimono’s silhouette. The intricate craftsmanship is apparent in every individual piece that was meticulously cut, dyed, and fit together by hand. With all of its individual elements brought together, the final effect is absolutely stunning.

Shinohara completed the leather scrap kimono in partnership with the Tanner’s Council of Japan in order to bring awareness to the country’s leathercraft. To see more from the artist, follow her on Instagram.

Japanese designer Tomoe Shinohara created a kimono using only leather scraps.

The Leather Scrap Kimono Inspired by Hazy MountainsArtist Tomoe Shinohara Creates Traditional Japanese Kimono From Leather Scraps

The garment's design is inspired by the hazy mountain landscapes of Japan.

The Leather Scrap Kimono Inspired by Hazy MountainsArtist Tomoe Shinohara Creates Traditional Japanese Kimono From Leather Scraps

Each individual leather piece was individually cut, dyed, and arranged by hand to create the stunning final effect.

The Leather Scrap Kimono Inspired by Hazy MountainsArtist Tomoe Shinohara Creates Traditional Japanese Kimono From Leather Scraps

Watch it all come together in the video below.

Tomoe Shinohara: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Spoon & Tamago]

All images via Tomoe Shinohara.

Related Articles:

The Unique History and Fascinating Evolution of the Japanese Kimono

New Exhibition in Tokyo Explores 1,500-Year History of Women’s Kimonos

Japanese Designer Fashions a Cyberpunk Kimono With a Neon Backpack

Japanese Designer Combines Traditional Kimonos With Modern Streetwear

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

With the ‘Mullet Shoe’ You Can Now Wear the Iconic Haircut on Your Feet
The Unique History and Fascinating Evolution of the Japanese Kimono
New Exhibition of Takashi Murakami Works Showcases His Genius in a Variety of Art
Artist Manages His ADHD With Amazing Leaf Cutout Art
Transform Into a Butterfly When You Slip on Any of These Ethereal Wing Gowns
Reporter in “Cinderella” Gown Is Being Praised for Her Exquisite Outfit at the 2022 Met Gala

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

See the Fashion-Forward Men at the 2022 Met Gala Who Took Risks With Their Ensembles
Indigenous Model Wears Accessories Celebrating Native Community to the 2022 Met Gala
Met Gala 2022: See the Looks That Dazzled During the Iconic Night for Fashion
Blake Lively’s Met Gala Dress Transforms From Bronze To Green Like the Statue of Liberty
Designer Spends Over 190 Hours Embellishing Dress With a Fairy Tale Landscape
25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]