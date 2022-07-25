Home / Nature

U.S. Citizens Can Win Free Passes to Canadian National Parks

By Margherita Cole on July 25, 2022
Lake Louise Tranquil Green Lake

Lake Louise in Banff National Park Alberta Canada (Photo: JamesWheeler/Depositphotos)

The perfect summer getaway looks different for everyone. While some want to explore busy metropolises, others prefer to immerse themselves in the outdoors. Well, if American nature lovers are looking for their next picturesque destination, Canada is offering free passes to their array of beautiful national parks. Destination Canada and Parks Canada are sponsoring a contest that is giving away 4,000 Parks Canada Discovery Passes (each worth $113 USD).

These passes provide free entry to all of Canada's 48 national parks and national park reserves. This includes some of Canada's most well-known destinations like Banff National Park in Alberta, which features stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and turquoise glacial lakes, and Jasper National Park, which is Canada's largest national park. In addition, the contest will choose one winner to receive “A Dream Nature Sabbatical” worth $20,000 USD.

To enter the contest you must be a U.S. citizen and at least 21 years of age by the date of entry. You can learn more and join the contest by visiting Canada Refresh's website. Entries close July 31, 2022. The winner of the Dream Sabbatical will be chosen on August 12, 2022 and the 4,000 recipients of the Parks Canada Discovery Pass will be mailed their free pass directly.

U.S. citizens have the opportunity to win a free pass to Canadian national parks.

Icefields Parkway Bow Lake With Mountains

Bow Lake along the Icefields Parkway in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada (Photo: JamesWheeler/Depositphotos)

Canada is giving away 4,000 Parks Canada Discovery Pass and one sabbatical worth $20,000 USD in Canada's National Parks

Floe Lake in Kootenay National Park British Columbia

Floe Lake in Summer in Kootenay National Park British Columbia, Canada (Photo: dnsphotography/Depositphotos)

You must be a U.S. citizen and over the age of 21 to be eligible to enter. Entries close July 31, 2022.

Georgian Bay in Ontario Province Canada

Georgian Bay in Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory village in Ontario province, Canada (Photo: pftrip/Depositphotos)

Canada Refresh: Website
h/t: [Lifehacker]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
