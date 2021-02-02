‘World’s Largest Chest of Drawers’ Is the Perfect Entrance to America’s Largest Furniture Store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Zellman (@popofpaintnc)

Venture to High Point, North Carolina, and you’ll find a chest of drawers meant for a giant. At 85 feet tall, this massive piece of furniture stands at the entrance of Furnitureland South just outside High Point University. It is aptly modeled after a highboy dresser and features incredible details that make it look grand from near and afar. This includes ornate decoration on the legs, base, and the top of the dresser as well as handles you'd find on a human-sized one.

With its monumental size, it is no surprise that this public sculpture has earned the title of the World’s Largest Chest of Drawers. The roadside attraction is considered a fun place to stop when driving along I-85—if only to see the gigantic piece in person. (It might also entice you to go and browse the furniture inside.) But the highboy is fitting for the store itself, as it is the largest retail furniture store in the U.S. with a staggering 1.3 million square feet of home decor, bedding, and beyond.

The World’s Largest Chest of Drawers is a great photo opportunity. Scroll down to see what passersby snapped when they visited this famous landmark.

Here's what people saw when they visited the World's Largest Chest of Drawers in High Point, North Carolina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Vass (@carmen.vass)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🙈🙉🙊 (@boogey215)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob McClure's Ramblin' Chucks (@lacesgoingplaces)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina | CarolaMM (@carommchic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas J. Coppola (@thomasjcoppola)

Furnitureland South: Website

Related Articles:

World’s Largest Bird Sculpture Took Artists 10 Years to Complete

“World’s Largest Picture Frame” Opens in Dubai, Frames the City Skyline Perfectly

Small Town Is Filled With Giant Sculptures of Everyday Objects