‘World’s Largest Chest of Drawers’ Is the Perfect Entrance to America’s Largest Furniture Store

By Sara Barnes on February 2, 2021

 

Venture to High Point, North Carolina, and you’ll find a chest of drawers meant for a giant. At 85 feet tall, this massive piece of furniture stands at the entrance of Furnitureland South just outside High Point University. It is aptly modeled after a highboy dresser and features incredible details that make it look grand from near and afar. This includes ornate decoration on the legs, base, and the top of the dresser as well as handles you'd find on a human-sized one.

With its monumental size, it is no surprise that this public sculpture has earned the title of the World’s Largest Chest of Drawers. The roadside attraction is considered a fun place to stop when driving along I-85—if only to see the gigantic piece in person. (It might also entice you to go and browse the furniture inside.) But the highboy is fitting for the store itself, as it is the largest retail furniture store in the U.S. with a staggering 1.3 million square feet of home decor, bedding, and beyond.

The World’s Largest Chest of Drawers is a great photo opportunity. Scroll down to see what passersby snapped when they visited this famous landmark.

Here's what people saw when they visited the World's Largest Chest of Drawers in High Point, North Carolina.

Entrance to a furniture store my dad and stepmom checked out today from r/interestingasfuck

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
