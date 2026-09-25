Home / Animals / Dogs

Tsunami the Heroic Dog Is Honored With a Statue After Helping in the Venezuelan Earthquake Rescue Efforts

By Regina Sienra on September 25, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Moisés Delgado (@moisesenlinea)

Earlier this year, a dog named Tsunami emerged as a beacon of hope. After two devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, the brave border collie joined the search and rescue efforts alongside his human Jorge Beens, founder of the local Disaster Response K-9 Team Training Center. After helping recover 25 survivors from the wreckage, Tsunami became a national hero, with people insisting he deserved a monument. Now, the city of Maracaibo has honored the trusty pup with his very own statue.

The sculpture was unveiled in the lakefront Vereda del Lago Park, where Tsunami was welcomed by hundreds of people before posing charmingly next to the statue. The artwork, titled Guardián de la esperanza (Guardian of Hope), was created by 17-year-old Venezuelan artist Josué Benjamín Figueroa. After first making a life-size sculpture as a tribute to Tsunami in the aftermath of the earthquake, Figueroa created a larger version, which is the one that is now being exhibited in Maracaibo.

“Maracaibo honors a true four-legged hero,” said Maracaibo Mayor Giancarlo Di Martino. “His service saved lives during the darkest times, both in Venezuela and on international missions in Turkey and Syria. Today, Vereda del Lago Park is home to a monument in his honor, so that thousands of families will always remember that, even in the face of adversity, hope and mutual aid always prevail.”

Tsunami’s life story is a reflection of his resilience. The dog was rescued by the Asociación Pro Defensa de los Animales (Aproa), an animal protection organization, which reported the dog had been abused and abandoned. Beens later decided to adopt and train him in urban search and rescue, aware of the scent tracking abilities of border collies.

After the unveiling ceremony, Tsunami and Beens paraded around the city on top of a firetruck, greeting the crowd that gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of the world-famous dog and thank the pair for their work. While Tsunami and his human retired after the Venezuelan search and rescue efforts were finished, his home nation won’t ever forget what they did for them.

The city of Maracaibo, Venezuela, has honored Tsunami the search and rescue dog with a statue.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Moisés Delgado (@moisesenlinea)

The sculpture, titled Guardián de la esperanza (Guardian of Hope), was created by 17-year-old Venezuelan artist Josué Benjamín Figueroa.

“Today, Vereda del Lago Park is home to a monument in his honor, so that thousands of families will always remember that, even in the face of adversity, hope and mutual aid always prevail.”

Tsunami the dog: Instagram

Related Articles:

Meet Tsunami, the Heroic Dog Helping Find Survivors in the Venezuelan Earthquake Rubble

Landmine-Sniffing Rat Who Saved Countless Lives in Cambodia Is Honored With a Statue

Artist Honors His Late Dog With a Sculpture Made of Driftwood They Gathered Together

New Research Suggests Dogs Understand Our Emotions and Love Seeing Us Smile

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Research Suggests Dogs Understand Our Emotions and Love Seeing Us Smile
11-Year-Old Reads for 100 Hours To Shelter Animals While They Wait for Forever Homes
Meet Tsunami, the Heroic Dog Helping Find Survivors in the Venezuelan Earthquake Rubble
Nikon Created a Camera Mount for Dogs That Takes Photos Every Time Their Heart Rate Rises
Artist Honors His Late Dog With a Sculpture Made of Driftwood They Gathered Together
New Puppy Takes First Walk and Digs Up Hidden Gold Coins Worth Nearly $8,000

More on My Modern Met

Scientists Are Developing a First-Of-Its-Kind Pill To Help Dogs Live Longer
Corgi Leads a Pack of 7 Dogs on a 10-Mile Journey To Make It Back Home
Dog Helped Save the Lives of Husband and Wife by Detecting Cancer in Both of Them
Adorable Paintings of Pets With Naughty Habits and Wholesome Hobbies
Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show
Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.