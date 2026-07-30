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11-Year-Old Reads for 100 Hours To Shelter Animals While They Wait for Forever Homes

By Sage Helene on July 30, 2026

For some shelter animals, a quiet voice can make a frightening place feel a little more comforting. For more than two years, 11-year-old Nehemiah Turner has offered that comfort one story at a time.

In June 2026, Turner became the first child in the Jacksonville Humane Society’s Pawsitive Reading program to reach 100 volunteer hours. The Jacksonville Humane Society celebrated the milestone with a certificate. Turner hopes his reading helps the animals on the other side of the page feel calmer and, eventually, find their forever homes.

The Jacksonville Humane Society’s Pawsitive Reading program invites young readers into the shelter to read aloud to dogs and cats. The program gives children a chance to practice their literacy skills while providing shelter pets with companionship and the soothing presence of a calm human voice.

That simple interaction can make a meaningful difference in a shelter environment, where unfamiliar sounds, people, and surroundings can make animals anxious. The humane society says listening to someone read aloud can lower stress in animals, while the quiet routine lets children spend time with pets without requiring direct interaction. More than 2,000 children have participated in the program.

Turner joined the program in 2024 with his grandmother and quickly discovered how much he enjoyed reading to dogs. His first visit left a lasting impression. Over time, Turner formed connections with many of the animals he met. One of the most memorable was Hopper, a dog Turner read to during every visit.

Hopper spent nearly 400 days at the shelter while he waited for a family to choose him. Turner could not decide when Hopper would find a home, but he could give him something in the meantime: a familiar face, a steady voice, and a story to listen to. Eventually, Hopper found his family.

For Turner, moments like that make the reading sessions worthwhile. He hopes his time with the animals helps them feel more comfortable and brings them closer to finding homes.

Visit after visit, Turner returned with a book in hand. His 100-hour milestone now marks a record for a child in the Pawsitive Reading program, but the number only tells part of the story.

Turner’s achievement offers a simple reminder that kindness does not always require a grand gesture. Sometimes, it means opening a book, sitting beside someone who is waiting, and giving them your time. And if that someone happens to have four paws and a wagging tail, all the better.

At Jacksonville Humane Society, 11-year-old Nehemiah Turner has read more than 100 hours to shelter dogs and cats.

Through the Pawsitive Reading program, children help the animals in the shelter feel calmer as they wait for forever homes.

 

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A post shared by Shay Ruffin (@shaysimontv)

Jacksonville Humane Society: Website | Instagram

Sources: 11-year-old who read more than 100 hours to shelter animals shares his story; Reading program that helps sooth sheltered pets

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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