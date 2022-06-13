Home / Funny

Woman Captures Hilarious Moment a Turtle Climbs Log and Causes Other Turtles To Fall

By Larisa Crowder on June 13, 2022
Turtles on a Log

Photo: Trek13/Depositphotos

Taking a moment to watch animals in their natural habitat can be so rewarding, not to mention incredibly entertaining. While Larissa Hernanlandia was visiting Lake Washington, near Seattle in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., she stumbled upon a serene moment in the wild: a group of turtles sunning themselves on a floating log. Freshwater turtles are communal, and it's common to find several of them basking on the same log, absorbing the heat and UV-B light in the Sun's rays, which they need to stay healthy.

Hernanlandia began filming the seemingly simple moment, when chaos ensued. One turtle, whom she dubbed Gary, attempted to join the others by climbing onto the round log. As he climbed atop the log, it began to roll back and forth in the water. This caused some of the other turtles to not only rock back and forth with the bobbing branch, but to also actually lose balance and slip off the log into the lake. “Gary f**ked it all up,” she comically narrates. Then, after tipping more of his friends off of the log, Gary hops off himself and swims away. In the video, you can hear Hernanlandia exclaim, “Now Gary got off and he's one who caused all the commotion!”

The 30-second clip is actually a rather ordinary glimpse of nature, but Hernanlandia's audio commentary adds a level of humor that has led 10.5 million enthusiastic views on TikTok. It may just be a day in the life for a cold-blooded creature trying to get some Sun, but it's been turned into a hilarious ordeal through Hernanlandia's exciting narration. That's the power of creative story telling!

This amusing video captures how one turtle's attempt to climb atop a log knocked off several other sunbathing turtles.

@on_my_travels #lakewashington #spring #pacificnorthwest #pnw #wildlife #turtles ♬ original sound – LAH

Larissa Hernanlandia: TikTok
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Funny Group of Owls Trigger Video Security Cam at Night With Their Adorable Antics

Viral TikTok Video Shows That Gorillas Are Scared of Snakes Too

Woman Publicly Exposes Her Cat as a Thief and Invites Neighbors To Reclaim Stolen Items

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Sheep Hops Across a Field for a Tasty Cookie
White Lion With Bangs at Guangzhou Zoo May Have Accidentally Given Himself This Haircut
Finding the Real Dog Hiding in All These Toys Is Harder Than You Think
Woolly Mammoth Tusk Is Unexpectedly Found Sticking Out of an Alaskan River Bank
With the ‘Mullet Shoe’ You Can Now Wear the Iconic Haircut on Your Feet
Japanese Artist Makes Epic Suit of Armor Out of Traffic Cones

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Striking Studio Portraits To Show a Dignified Side of Wild Animals
Family’s Pet Tortoise Missing for 30 Years Is Found Alive and Well in the Attic
Adorable Baby Foxes Find a GoPro and Capture Footage of Themselves Playing
Watch as Billions of Fireflies Simultaneously Light Up a Nature Reserve in India
Dramatic Short Film Explores the Secret World of Microscopic Plankton
Baby Giraffe Struggling To Walk Has New Spring in Step Thanks to Custom Leg Braces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.