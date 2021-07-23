Home / Animals / Cats

Woman Publicly Exposes Her Cat as a Thief and Invites Neighbors To Reclaim Stolen Items

By Emma Taggart on July 23, 2021

 

There’s a notorious cat burglar in Beaverton, Oregon, and her name is Esme. The felonious feline has been stealing small items, such as gloves and face masks, from neighboring garages and bringing them home as gifts for her human, Kate Felmet. Although Felmet appreciates the well-intended gesture, she also knows that stealing is wrong. So, the pet owner recently decided to expose her cat as a thief, and invited her neighbors to come and reclaim their missing items.

Felmet put out a hand-painted sign on her lawn with the words, “My cat is a thief. Please take these items if they are yours.” The sign also included an illustration of Esme the cat crook with a glove in her mouth. Next to the sign, Felmet displayed all of the items that were stolen on a wire clothesline, with the most common being rubber gardening gloves. So far, a few people have come to collect their things, but some are still unaccounted for.

Although Felmet publicly shamed her cat, Esme shows no remorse. She’s proud of her looted collection of goods. Felmet reveals, “When she brings them, she comes to the backdoor and yowls, like ‘Wooooar!’ till I come and tell her she’s done a good job.”

A woman in Oregon made a hilarious sign that outs her cat Esme as the neighborhood thief.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
