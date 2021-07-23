Woman Publicly Exposes Her Cat as a Thief and Invites Neighbors To Reclaim Stolen Items

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOIN 6 CBS NEWS (@koin6)

There’s a notorious cat burglar in Beaverton, Oregon, and her name is Esme. The felonious feline has been stealing small items, such as gloves and face masks, from neighboring garages and bringing them home as gifts for her human, Kate Felmet. Although Felmet appreciates the well-intended gesture, she also knows that stealing is wrong. So, the pet owner recently decided to expose her cat as a thief, and invited her neighbors to come and reclaim their missing items.

Felmet put out a hand-painted sign on her lawn with the words, “My cat is a thief. Please take these items if they are yours.” The sign also included an illustration of Esme the cat crook with a glove in her mouth. Next to the sign, Felmet displayed all of the items that were stolen on a wire clothesline, with the most common being rubber gardening gloves. So far, a few people have come to collect their things, but some are still unaccounted for.

Although Felmet publicly shamed her cat, Esme shows no remorse. She’s proud of her looted collection of goods. Felmet reveals, “When she brings them, she comes to the backdoor and yowls, like ‘Wooooar!’ till I come and tell her she’s done a good job.”

