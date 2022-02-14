Artist Draws One Continuous Squiggly Line To Create Portraits of Famous Figures

Most drawings are made up of numerous lines, hatches, and marks, but that's not the case in the art of Tyler Foust. The Texas-based abstract artist creates captivating drawings with one long continuous line that never intersects. While he is best known for his puzzle-like pieces that contain hidden images, his latest work explores the best way to create distinct portraits in one line.

Using famous figures as models, Foust uses two different ways to create his compositions. His earlier figurative drawings—such as Queen Elizabeth II and Bill Murray—start at a random point on the outer edge of the paper, and loop in wobbly zig-zag patterns to create the head and facial features of the subject. In doing so, his drawings look more realistic the further you stand away from it.

Recently, Foust has been working on another approach to creating continuous line portraits—one that appears to be more formulaic. In his drawing of Abraham Lincoln and Marilyn Monroe, the artist starts at the very corner of the page, and from there, creates multiple wobbly bars until he fills the page and reaches the other far corner. The details of the person's face are formed from the number of fissures in the line, and the degree to which these crevices protrude. Wavy lines, for instance, resemble blank space from a distance, whereas more sinuous lines create a darkened impression.

You can purchase prints via Foust's Etsy shop and originals via his website. You can also keep up to date with his latest work by following him on Instagram.

Tyler Foust: Etsy | Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tyler Foust.

