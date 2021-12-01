Home / Design / Creative Products

25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party

By Sara Barnes and Jessica Stewart on November 30, 2021
Ugly Sweater Ideas for Your Holiday Party

Photo: Photo: Stock Photos from New Africa/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Tis the season for festive holiday gatherings. Throughout the years, there’s one event that has proven itself a staple—the ugly Christmas sweater party! It’s where guests come dressed in their favorite (and also their least favorite) top. You know the kind; the ugly Christmas sweater boasts kitschy knitting and ostentatious trims. For these fetes, the crazier the details, the better. So come Dancer and Prancer, you’re the perfect additions to an oversized cardigan.

The ugly sweater party first started as an excuse to hit the thrift stores or rifle through your parent’s closet. It’s since gotten even more creative, as designers have started to produce contemporary versions of the now-vintage garments. Many have taken the essence of these sweaters and made them even funnier by including imagery that’s popular today. From festive sloths to Yetis with mistletoe, the updated versions bring cozy comfort and are sure to get you noticed at your next ugly sweater party (even if it's a virtual one this year).

Check out some ugly sweater ideas below to bring new meaning to “be there with bells on.”

Looking for ugly sweater ideas? Here are 25 ugly Christmas sweater ideas you can wear to your next holiday party (even if it's a virtual one)!

 

Resting Grinch Face Sweater

Resting Grinch Face Christmas Sweater

Dr. Seuss | $30

 

Gingerbread Snack Sweater

Gingerbread Snack Sweater

Tipsy Elves | $49.95 +

 

Kids Holiday Hooded Pull Over Sweater

Kids Holiday Hooded Pullover

Well Worn | $20

 

Christmas Sweater

Ugly Sweater Ideas for Your Holiday Party

For G and PL | $19.99

 

Light Up Christmas Sweater

Ugly Sweater Ideas for Your Holiday Party

Tipsy Elves | $49.95

 

Santa Whale Tale Sweater

Whale Tale

Tipsy Elves | $49.95 +

 

Happy Birthday Jesus Sweater

Ugly Sweater Ideas for Your Holiday Party

Tipsy Elves | $49.95

 

Christmas Tree Tassel Sweater

Christmas Tree Tassel Sweater

Tipsy Elves | $44.95 +

 

Llama Sweater

Ugly Sweater Ideas for Your Holiday Party

Blizzard Bay | $25.36+

 

Golden Girls Christmas Sweater

 

Kid's Sloth Christmas Sweater

Kid's Ugly Christmas Sweater

BFUStyle | $23.98

 

Star Wars Darth Vader Sweater

Star Wars Darth Vader Sweater

Star Wars | $30

 

Women's Garland Cardigan 

Ugly Christmas Sweater for Women

Tipsy Elves | $59.95

 

Blizzard Buddies Christmas Sweater

Jesus Blizzard Buddies

Blizzard Bay | $26.39+

 

Black Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater

Blizzard Bay Ugly Christmas Sweater

Blizzard Bay | $26.39 +

 

Unicorn Christmas Cardigan

Unicorn Christmas Cardigan

Tipsy Elves | $49.95 +

 

ELF Sweater Cardigan

 

Politically Correct Holiday Sweater

 

Bob Ross Happy Little Holiday Sweater

 

Women's Holiday Llama Sweater

Holiday Llama Sweater

33 Degrees | $32.99

 

Merry Pugly Christmas

Ugly Christmas Sweater

Memetic Shop | $19.99+

 

Gift Wrapped Sweater

Tipsy Elves | $49.95+

 

Light Show Light Up Sweater

Light Up Light Show Sweater

Tipsy Elves | $49.95+

 

Holiday Blazer

Men's Holiday Blazer

Tipsy Elves | $64.95

 

Patchwork Sweater

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Festive Folks Are Painting Their Nails with “Ugly Christmas Sweaters” This Holiday Season

Guy Knits Sweaters of Places, Then Wears Them in Front of the Real Place

People Are Upset This Woman Lost Her “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Office Contest

Adorably Tiny Hand-Knitted Sweaters Outfit Everyday Coffee Mugs

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Portable Art Supplies Make the Perfect Gifts for Creatives On the Go
Bring the Outer Space Into Your Home With This Exquisitely Carved Moon Mirror
Trace the Course of Rock & Roll History With This Amazing Blueprint Poster
The Best Gifts for Teens: 20 Fun and Original Ideas
Top 2021 Cyber Monday Deals Creatives Won’t Want to Miss
Cyber Monday Deal at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style
Top 2021 Black Friday Sales Every Creative Will Want to Know About
25 Perfect Last-Minute 2021 Christmas Gifts for Mom
Ocean Waves Made of Resin on Hanging Mirrors Bring Beachy Vibes Indoors
Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15 Best Art Marker Sets for Coloring Enthusiasts and Professional Creatives

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.