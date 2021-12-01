25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party

Tis the season for festive holiday gatherings. Throughout the years, there’s one event that has proven itself a staple—the ugly Christmas sweater party! It’s where guests come dressed in their favorite (and also their least favorite) top. You know the kind; the ugly Christmas sweater boasts kitschy knitting and ostentatious trims. For these fetes, the crazier the details, the better. So come Dancer and Prancer, you’re the perfect additions to an oversized cardigan.

The ugly sweater party first started as an excuse to hit the thrift stores or rifle through your parent’s closet. It’s since gotten even more creative, as designers have started to produce contemporary versions of the now-vintage garments. Many have taken the essence of these sweaters and made them even funnier by including imagery that’s popular today. From festive sloths to Yetis with mistletoe, the updated versions bring cozy comfort and are sure to get you noticed at your next ugly sweater party (even if it's a virtual one this year).

Check out some ugly sweater ideas below to bring new meaning to “be there with bells on.”

Looking for ugly sweater ideas? Here are 25 ugly Christmas sweater ideas you can wear to your next holiday party (even if it's a virtual one)!

Resting Grinch Face Sweater

Gingerbread Snack Sweater

Kids Holiday Hooded Pull Over Sweater

Christmas Sweater

Light Up Christmas Sweater

Santa Whale Tale Sweater

Happy Birthday Jesus Sweater

Christmas Tree Tassel Sweater

Llama Sweater

Golden Girls Christmas Sweater

Kid's Sloth Christmas Sweater

Star Wars Darth Vader Sweater



Women's Garland Cardigan

Blizzard Buddies Christmas Sweater

Black Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater

Unicorn Christmas Cardigan

ELF Sweater Cardigan

Politically Correct Holiday Sweater

Bob Ross Happy Little Holiday Sweater

Women's Holiday Llama Sweater



Merry Pugly Christmas

Gift Wrapped Sweater

Light Show Light Up Sweater

Holiday Blazer

Patchwork Sweater

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Festive Folks Are Painting Their Nails with “Ugly Christmas Sweaters” This Holiday Season

Guy Knits Sweaters of Places, Then Wears Them in Front of the Real Place

People Are Upset This Woman Lost Her “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Office Contest

Adorably Tiny Hand-Knitted Sweaters Outfit Everyday Coffee Mugs