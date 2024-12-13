Celebrate The Beatles and Their Legacy With These Beautifully Designed Playing Cards

Even today, The Beatles remain one of the world’s most instantly recognizable and beloved bands. Their legendary fame and legacy have now been immortalized in a new designer deck of playing cards by the creative brand theory11.

Flipping through The Beatles Playing Cards, you’ll encounter a vast assortment of thoughtful illustrations inspired by the band. Whether it be a playful nod to lyrics in Eleanor Rigby or to the Magical Mystery Tour album cover, these cards delight in their graphic lines and vivid colors. The deck’s King cards don unmistakable portraits of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in marching band uniforms. The deck is also available in three colorways—blue, orange, and pink—to appeal to any Beatles fan.

If you’re looking for a tribute to a specific song, theory11 also offers a deck celebrating The Yellow Submarine. This deck is packaged in a bright yellow box and features illustrations in the style of the song’s 1968 animated film. The cards themselves also echo the style of the film, which captivated audiences upon its release with its unforgettable charm and vibrancy.

No matter which you go for, these card decks are sure to add a pop of color and whimsy to your game nights. Both decks are now available (and currently on sale!) at My Modern Met Store, so head over there now to claim your own special piece of Beatles history.

Music fans will adore these Beatles playing cards, all featuring thoughtful illustrations inspired by the iconic band.

The Beatles Playing Cards

Yellow Submarine Playing Cards

Both decks are now available for purchase at My Modern Met Store.

