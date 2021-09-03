Home / Design / Creative Products

Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on September 3, 2021
Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store

Labor Day weekend often signifies the end of summer and also marks the beginning of the shopping season. Whether you’re picking up back-to-school items or getting ahead on your holiday gift list, be sure to visit My Modern Met Store during our special Labor Day sale. By using the code LABORDAY2021 at checkout, you can get 15% off your entire order of unique gifts from September 3 to September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Looking to spruce up your home? You don’t have to break the bank on expensive remodels. We’ve got plenty of home decor items that will infuse your abode with creativity. One of our latest additions is table tiles from Bower Studios. Part coaster and part art object, they’ll save the surface of your table while inviting you to arrange them in multiple eye-pleasing ways.

If you love a good candle, then you’ll want to check out our offerings by maker Zoet Studio. No matter where you are, you’ll be transported to the desert with just one look at these cacti and succulent soy candles. They are available in three scents: sandalwood, summer fruit, and mountain walk. Each comes in a glass container that shows off the tiny wax-sculpted plants.

Visit My Modern Met Store to see our entire selection of creative products. When you're ready to check out, use the code LABORDAY2021 to save 15% on your entire order through September 6. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

To celebrate Labor Day, My Modern Met Store is offering a 15% discount on everything when you use the code LABORDAY2021 from September 3 to September 6, 11:59 p.m. PDT.

 

Optic Table Tiles

 

Rainbow Puzzle

 

Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Terrarium Candle

Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles by Zoet Studio

Zoet Studio | $49.95

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Mindfulness Cards

 

Falling Bookend

 

Manifesto Poster

Holstee Manifesto Poster

Holstee | $28+

 

Woman's Haori with Cranes Tote Bag

LOQI Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Avian Friends 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Bird Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison | $17.50

 

Wolf Embroidery Kit

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

Adjustable Three-Piece Crane Ring

Crane Ring

May Lou | $107

 

Multicolor Pencils: Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

 

Bird on a Cherry Blossom Branch Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Rainbow Joes Figurines by Brogamats

Brogamats | $25

Related Articles:

Wish Your Dad a Very Happy Birthday With This Collection of Creative Products

Open This Pocket-Sized Frida Kahlo Book for Inspirational Quotes on Love, Life, and Art

These 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzles Let You Recreate the Greatest Works From Art History

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Decorate Your Tabletops With These Sets of Unique Coasters
15+ New York-Themed Gifts That Are So Much Better Than a T-Shirt
36 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season
Build Your Own Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece With These Scale Model Kits
20 Cozy Crafting Kits Guaranteed to Get You in the Mood for Fall
These Mindfulness Cards Will Help You Practice Self-Care Every Day

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Quirky Candles to Cast a Creative Glow in Your Home
20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting
Carve a Spooky Jack-O’-Lantern With the Help of These Pumpkin Carving Kits
Back to School Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
23 Inspiring Gifts to Help Beat Creative Block
15+ Typography Gifts That Creatively Showcase the Power of Text

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.