Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on October 30, 2020
Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store

Halloween 2020 will be a spooky season like no other. From costume parties on Zoom to socially distanced trick or treating, a lot is likely to feel different. But you know what hasn’t changed? My Modern Met Store is having our annual Halloween sale on all of the creative products in our shop. From October 30 to November 1 at 11:59 PM PT, take 15% off your entire order when you use the code SPOOKYSAVINGS15 at checkout.

Although the spooktacular discount is good for everything in our store, why not apply it to items that you'd imagine would go bump in the night? The Pasta Monster Serving Spoon will lurk in your pasta bowl, just waiting to petrify anyone that comes near the two googly eyes. And going along with this season of fright is a pair of artist-inspired socks known as Screamy Ed. The shrieking face on the footwear is definitely the OMG feeling that you might relate to right now.

So, don’t wait—this sale will only last for 72 hours. Head to My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. Remember to use SPOOKYSAVINGS15 to save 15% on your order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

Celebrate the spookiest time of year—no tricks here. Take 15% off creative products at My Modern Met Store when you use the code SPOOKYSAVINGS15 at checkout.

 

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

Creative Kitchen ToolsCreative Kitchen Tools

OTOTO | $17

 

‘Screamy Ed' Socks

Screamy Ed Socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

Black Wing Bird Scarf

Bird Scarf

Shovava | $56+

 

Small Wooden Dog Stack Game

Wooden Dog Stack Game

Comma | $20

 

“Yayoi Catsama” Enamel Pin

Cat Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Moon Puzzle

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Animal Society Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

Don't Be a Square, Be a Cubist Short-Sleeve Unisex T-Shirt

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

The Great Wave Reversible Face Mask

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
