Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Halloween has something for everyone. It’s a great excuse to craft a costume, watch a scary movie, and indulge in some serious sweets. At My Modern Met Store, we’re celebrating this delightfully spooky time of year with our annual Halloween sale on all of the creative products in our shop. For a week—from October 23 to October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT—take 15% off your entire order when you use the code HALLOWEEK26 at checkout.

Although the spooktacular discount applies to everything in our store, why not use it on items you'd imagine would go bump in the night? The Pasta Monster Serving Spoon will lurk in your pasta bowl, just waiting to petrify anyone who comes near the two googly eyes. Joining this season of fright is a pair of artist-inspired socks called Screamy Ed. The shrieking face on the footwear is definitely the OMG feeling that you might relate to right now. But if socks aren’t your style, we also have an action figure with a similarly screaming face.

Head to My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. Use HALLOWEEK26 to save 15% on your order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

Celebrate the spookiest time of year—no tricks here. Get 15% off creative products at My Modern Met Store with code HALLOWEEK26 at checkout.

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

Screamy Ed Socks

The Scream Action Figure

Gracula Garlic Twist

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Count Corkula Wine Stopper and Pourer

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

OBEY RED Playing Cards

Colorbrush

Yayoi Catsama Enamel Pin

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter

Paint by Sticker: Work of Art

Wooden Moon Puzzle

Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

Bat Embroidery Kit

This article has been edited and updated.

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