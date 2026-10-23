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Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By My Modern Met Team on October 23, 2026

2025 Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store

Halloween has something for everyone. It’s a great excuse to craft a costume, watch a scary movie, and indulge in some serious sweets. At My Modern Met Store, were celebrating this delightfully spooky time of year with our annual Halloween sale on all of the creative products in our shop. For a week—from October 23 to October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT—take 15% off your entire order when you use the code HALLOWEEK26 at checkout.

Although the spooktacular discount applies to everything in our store, why not use it on items you'd imagine would go bump in the night? The Pasta Monster Serving Spoon will lurk in your pasta bowl, just waiting to petrify anyone who comes near the two googly eyes. Joining this season of fright is a pair of artist-inspired socks called Screamy Ed. The shrieking face on the footwear is definitely the OMG feeling that you might relate to right now. But if socks aren’t your style, we also have an action figure with a similarly screaming face.

Head to My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. Use HALLOWEEK26 to save 15% on your order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

Celebrate the spookiest time of year—no tricks here. Get 15% off creative products at My Modern Met Store with code HALLOWEEK26 at checkout.

 

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

Creative Kitchen ToolsCreative Kitchen Tools

OTOTO | $17.95

 

Screamy Ed Socks

Screamy Ed Socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

The Scream Action Figure

Scream Action Figure

Today is Art Day | $34.95

 

Gracula Garlic Twist

Gracula garlic twist by OTOTO

OTOTO | $22.95

 

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Vino bat corkscrew and bottle opener by OTOTO

OTOTO | $29.95

 

Count Corkula Wine Stopper and Pourer

Count Corkula Wine Stopper

OTOTO | $12.95

 

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

Kisa Candle

54Celcius | $39

 

OBEY RED Playing Cards

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

Theory11 | $19.95

 

Colorbrush

Colorbrush Watercolor Pencils and Brush Set

Snifty | $18

 

Yayoi Catsama Enamel Pin

Cat Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace in Matte Brushed Silver

Yugen Handmade | $50

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Animal Society Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Wokeface | $25

 

Paint by Sticker: Work of Art

Paint by Sticker: Works of Art

Hatchette Book Group | $16.99

 

Wooden Moon Puzzle

Moon Puzzle

Nervous System | $60

 

Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

Gifts for Tea Lovers

Ototo | $14.95

 

Bat Embroidery Kit

DIY Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Kiriki Press | $24

 

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This article has been edited and updated.

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