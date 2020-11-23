Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

We know Black Friday as a raucous affair. People line up before stores open so they can be ready to get those hot deals in preparation for the holiday season. But in typical 2020 fashion, Black Friday is being reimagined this year. Online shopping is more popular than ever, and people want to find things that are extra special. If you’re looking for unique gifts, head on over to our own virtual shop, My Modern Met Store. We're starting our Black Friday celebration a bit early. From now until November 29 at 11:59 PM PT, you can enjoy 15% off your entire order when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.

Puzzles were huge this year, and we’ve got our store stocked accordingly with jigsaws that run the gamut in subject matter. Some puzzles feature iconic artwork by the likes of Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh, allowing you to piece together art history. Other jigsaws, like the super popular Earth puzzle, afford you the opportunity to marvel at our planet with a breathtaking image captured by NASA. And some puzzles are just fun to look at; in one of our favorites by maker eeBoo, you’ll assemble a scene of otters frolicking in the water.

Check out My Modern Met Store to see all of our offerings. Remember to use BLACKFRIDAY15 to save 15% on your order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

