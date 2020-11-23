Home / Design / Creative Products

Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on November 23, 2020
Get a Black Friday Discount When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

We know Black Friday as a raucous affair. People line up before stores open so they can be ready to get those hot deals in preparation for the holiday season. But in typical 2020 fashion, Black Friday is being reimagined this year. Online shopping is more popular than ever, and people want to find things that are extra special. If you’re looking for unique gifts, head on over to our own virtual shop, My Modern Met Store. We're starting our Black Friday celebration a bit early. From now until November 29 at 11:59 PM PT, you can enjoy 15% off your entire order when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.

Puzzles were huge this year, and we’ve got our store stocked accordingly with jigsaws that run the gamut in subject matter. Some puzzles feature iconic artwork by the likes of Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh, allowing you to piece together art history. Other jigsaws, like the super popular Earth puzzle, afford you the opportunity to marvel at our planet with a breathtaking image captured by NASA. And some puzzles are just fun to look at; in one of our favorites by maker eeBoo, you’ll assemble a scene of otters frolicking in the water.

Check out My Modern Met Store to see all of our offerings. Remember to use BLACKFRIDAY15 to save 15% on your order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

We've got a deal for Black Friday! Save 15% on all of the creative products at My Modern Met Store when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

The Starry Night and Almond Blossom Reversible Face Mask

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Levitating Planter

Flyte | $299

 

Mars Dust Globe

Mars Dust Globe

Humango | $35

 

Earth Jigsaw Puzzle

 

“Book & Hero” Superhero Bookend

Superhero Bookend

Artori Design | $27.50

 

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

Cat Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

The Great Wave 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Great Wave Puzzle

Eurographics | $19.95

 

“Basquicat” Enamel Pin

Cat Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Modern Artist Socks Gift Set

Artist Inspired Socks

ChattyFeet | $39.95

 

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Bat Wine Opener

OTOTO | $24

 

642 Things to Draw Book

 

Otters 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Otters Puzzle

eeBoo | $21.99

 

Related Articles:

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

Tiny Army Men Toys Strike Perfect Yoga Poses in Rainbow Colors

Love a Colorful Challenge? Try This 1,000-Piece CMYK Puzzle!

FOLLOW MY MODERN MET STORE: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO MY MODERN MET STORE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES!

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Test Your Music, Film, and Geography Skills With These Cool Posters
25 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks
30 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season
20+ Perfect Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Mom
Ocean-Inspired Resin Lamps Cast a Tranquil Blue Glow When Illuminated
30 Quirky Products for a White Elephant Gift Exchange That Are Under $25

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Personalized Gifts From Minted to Add a Touch of Class to Any Occasion
24 Baking Gifts Guaranteed to Sweeten Up the Holiday Season
16 Best Tote Bags to Take With You on Your Shopping Sprees
25 Winter Accessories to Keep You Stylish All Season Long
35 Creative Gifts for Foodies That Even Picky Eaters Will Love
14 Cool Gifts for the Greatest Guys in Your Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.