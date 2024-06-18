Home / Science / Health

Dermatologist Says There’s One Spot That People Forget To Put Sunscreen On

By Sarah Currier on June 18, 2024
Photo Of Woman's Hand Squeezing Sunscreen Onto Her Other Hand

Photo: STYLEPICS/Depositphotos

As it gets warmer outside, many people will want to go outdoors and experience all of their favorite summertime activities. Whether these include going to the beach or pool, eating your favorite icy treat, or simply enjoying the good weather, all of these pastimes involve being in the sun. Needless to say, you should always apply sunscreen before going outside in the heat in order to protect yourself from a variety of skin conditions, but there may be one key spot where you are forgetting to apply it.

Dermatologist Dr. Michael Park warns in a TikTok video that people often forget to apply sunscreen to their ears, leaving this part of this body susceptible to being burnt. Park explains that many people aren't particularly concerned about the possibility of skin cancer, or melonoma, as the most common variety isn't normally fatal. However, he warns that this demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the treatment process of this cancer.

“Although the most common type of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, will likely not kill you, you literally have to cut it out,” Park explains. “Not just it, but the skin surrounding it to make sure that it doesn't come back. Now I don't know anyone who wants to get a large piece of skin cut out of them, but personally I think there are certain areas that would be way worse than others, and one of those places… is the ears.”

The key takeaway is to be sure to apply your sunscreen on the outer portion of your ears this summer. While out in the heat, experts suggest reapplying sunscreen once every two hours, especially if you are swimming or playing sports.

You can watch Park's full video below.

Dermatologist Dr. Michael Park warns about the one body part that people forget to apply sunscreen to—the ears.

@michael.park.md #skincare ♬ original sound – Michael Park, MD

h/t: [digg]

Related Articles:

Eye-Opening Photo Shows Long-Term Effects of Wearing Sunscreen on Your Face But Not Neck

Hawaii Passes Landmark Law Banning Sunscreen Chemicals That Destroy Coral

Researchers Confirm That Spending Time in Nature Really Does Reduce Your Stress

16 Must-Have Beach Accessories for the Summer

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fascinating Videos Reveal How Geishas Apply Their Makeup
This Is the Best Way to Load a Dishwasher According to Science
Nurses Reveal What They Look Like Before and After a 12-Hour Work Shift
This Reverse Ishihara Vision Test Only Works If You’re Colorblind
People Are Blown Away by This Makeup Artist’s Transformations With Seamless Transitions
Heartwarming High School Graduation Video Shows How Fast Kindergarteners Turn Into Senior Grads

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Panoramic Timelapse Shows the Seasonal Evolution of Greenland’s Icebergs
Professor Beats Incurable Brain Tumor Diagnosis Thanks to His Own Pioneering Treatment Against Cancer
Inventor Breaks Guinness World Record For Fastest Drone Flight Ever
Couple’s Gender Reveal Party Had a One-of-a-Kind Wrestling Match for the Big Reveal
Take a Video Tour of the Breathtaking Home Frank Lloyd Wright Designed for His Son
NASA Shows What It Looks Like to Fly into and Around a Black Hole

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.