Dermatologist Says There’s One Spot That People Forget To Put Sunscreen On

As it gets warmer outside, many people will want to go outdoors and experience all of their favorite summertime activities. Whether these include going to the beach or pool, eating your favorite icy treat, or simply enjoying the good weather, all of these pastimes involve being in the sun. Needless to say, you should always apply sunscreen before going outside in the heat in order to protect yourself from a variety of skin conditions, but there may be one key spot where you are forgetting to apply it.

Dermatologist Dr. Michael Park warns in a TikTok video that people often forget to apply sunscreen to their ears, leaving this part of this body susceptible to being burnt. Park explains that many people aren't particularly concerned about the possibility of skin cancer, or melonoma, as the most common variety isn't normally fatal. However, he warns that this demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the treatment process of this cancer.

“Although the most common type of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, will likely not kill you, you literally have to cut it out,” Park explains. “Not just it, but the skin surrounding it to make sure that it doesn't come back. Now I don't know anyone who wants to get a large piece of skin cut out of them, but personally I think there are certain areas that would be way worse than others, and one of those places… is the ears.”

The key takeaway is to be sure to apply your sunscreen on the outer portion of your ears this summer. While out in the heat, experts suggest reapplying sunscreen once every two hours, especially if you are swimming or playing sports.

You can watch Park's full video below.

Dermatologist Dr. Michael Park warns about the one body part that people forget to apply sunscreen to—the ears.

h/t: [digg]

Related Articles :

Eye-Opening Photo Shows Long-Term Effects of Wearing Sunscreen on Your Face But Not Neck

Hawaii Passes Landmark Law Banning Sunscreen Chemicals That Destroy Coral

Researchers Confirm That Spending Time in Nature Really Does Reduce Your Stress

16 Must-Have Beach Accessories for the Summer