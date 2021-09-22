Home / Art

Newly Identified Van Gogh Drawing Goes on Display for First Time Ever

By Margherita Cole on September 22, 2021
Vincent Van Gogh Art

From Left to Right: “Study for Worn Out,” “Worn Out,” and “Eternity’s Gate.”

Vincent van Gogh is known for having one of the most iconic artistic styles of all time. Both in drawing and painting, his art stands out for an expressive use of line and color. Now, fans of his work can take a look at a newly identified sketch, which is going on display at the Van Gogh Museum until January 2, 2022.

The “new” pencil sketch, entitled Study for Worn Out, resembles other pieces of the Dutch master's oeuvre, notably the drawing Worn Out and the painting At Eternity's Gate. Like the others, it depicts an old man sitting in a chair and holding his head in his hands. “As a knowledge center dedicated to the work of Vincent van Gogh and his contemporaries, we’re delighted with this discovery, with which we’ve again done justice to our specialist field,” says Emilie Gordenker, director of the Van Gogh Museum. “It’s quite rare for a new work to be attributed to Van Gogh. We’re proud to be able to share this early drawing and its story with visitors to our museum.”

It came into possession of the Van Gogh Museum when a Dutch family requested that specialists take a look at their unsigned drawing. After some time, the staff formally recognized the piece as an official Van Gogh work. “In stylistic terms, it slots perfectly into the many figure studies we know from Van Gogh’s time in The Hague and the connection with Worn Out is obvious,” explains Teio Meedendorp, senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum. Experts have also pinpointed the exact time the drawing was made, which is most likely at the end of November in 1882, when the artist was just 29 years old. During this time, Van Gogh wrote in his letters to his brother Theo and artist Anthon van Rappard about the development of Worn Out.

“The artist began by drawing a grid on the paper, which tells us that he worked with a perspective frame to help him capture a figure quickly with the correct proportions,” Meedendorp continues. “He then worked the sheet up in his characteristically expressive drawing style: not refined, but with energetic scratches and strokes and laying down contours, in search of a pithy image with special attention to effects of light and shade.” In addition, the 9″ x 12″ sketch also features materials used in other Van Gogh drawings, including a carpenter's pencil, thick watercolor paper, and a fixative of water and milk.

Study for Worn Out will be on display on the first floor of the Van Gogh Museum‘s permanent collection until January 2, 2022. It will be exhibited alongside other works from the same period, including the drawing Worn Out.

A newly identified Vincent van Gogh drawing is going on display for the first time at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Sketch for Worn Out by Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh, “Study for Worn Out,” 1882 (Photo via Van Gogh Museum)

This sketch is similar to another drawing made by the Dutch artist entitled Worn Out, as well as a painting called Sorrowing Old Man (At Eternity's Gate).

Worn Out Drawing by Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh, “Worn Out,” 1882 (Photo: Van Gogh Museum via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

It will be on view on the first floor of the Van Gogh Museum's permanent collection until January 2, 2022.

At Eternity's Gate Painting by Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh, “Sorrowing Old Man (At Eternity’s Gate),” 1890 (Photo: Kröller-Müller Museum via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Van Gogh Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [Smithsonian]

Related Articles:

Researchers Discover Bookmark Illustrated by Van Gogh Tucked in a Novel After 135 Years

How Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ Came to Be and Continues to Inspire Artists

Dutch Museums Unveil Free Digital Collection of 1,000+ Artworks by Van Gogh

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colossal Creatures Made From Rice Straw Invade a Park in Japan
This Japanese Village Creates Massive Rice Paddy Art Every Year
Art Critic Cosplays as Famous Figures From Iconic Paintings
22 Playful Sidewalk Chalk Ideas To Inspire Children To Create Outdoors
Bisa Butler Is Exhibiting Over 20 of Her Amazing Quilted Portraits at the Art Institute of Chicago
Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Transforms Ordinary Household Objects Into Visually Satisfying Arrangements
Enter This Free Art Contest and You May See Your Work on a Billboard
Artist Duo Use Centuries-Old Techniques To Carry On Dutch Tradition of Landscape Wall Hangings
Artist “Prints” Amazing Landscapes and Portraits Using Only the Characters on a Typewriter
What is Botanical Illustration? Learn About the History of This Scientific Art Form
Brilliant Artist Brings His Fantastical Imagination to Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.