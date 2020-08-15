Home / Art / Paper Quilling Artist Recreates Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ With Swirling Details

Paper Quilling Artist Recreates Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ With Swirling Details

By Margherita Cole on August 15, 2020
Paper Quilling Art by Vesna Rikic

The age-old decorative art of paper quilling transforms strips of paper into voluminous three-dimensional designs. Now, contemporary artists are exploring the possibilities of this traditional craft, including realistic animal portraiture and Impressionist-style compositions. Paper quilling artist Vesna Rikic uses meticulous techniques to sculpt arrays of colorful papers into ambitious designs that vibrate with energy.

Based in Bosnia, she has been practicing different forms of paper art, like origami and kirigami since she was a little girl. When Rikic discovered quilling, she was amazed by the extraordinary visual impact it could produce. “[The] picture[s] I create are entirely my choice and in them, you can recognize things I love the most,” she explains. “Sometimes when I like some painting I copy it in [the] quilling technique, and sometimes I just leave it to my own imagination and feelings.”

Depending on the complexity of the design, each piece can take days or even weeks to make. Rikic's paper rendition of Van Gogh's Starry Night, for example, required an extensive amount of coiling to replicate the swirls of the night sky. Likewise, her intricate map of the world required almost a month of time. The results are worth it, however, as each work appears as luxuriant as a painting.

Scroll down to see more exquisite paper quilling art by Rikic, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Paper quilling artist Vesna Rikic created an incredible three-dimensional version of Van Gogh's Starry Night.

Paper Quilling Art by Vesna Rikic

She coiled numerous strips of colored paper to slowly build up the design.

Paper Quilling Art by Vesna RikicPaper Quilling Art by Vesna Rikic

Her vast portfolio includes other amazing designs of illustrative figures, graphic text, and spectacular scenes made entirely of paper.

Paper Quilling Art by Vesna Rikic
Vesna Rikic: Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vesna Rikic.

