Vivid Sydney Once Again Lights Up Australia After a Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, Vivid Sydney finally came back. For over a decade, this annual art festival lights up the Australian city with a variety of light installations and music events. While it's always highly anticipated, Vivid Sydney felt like a reawakening as the city moved forward from the pandemic.

If the record-breaking attendance during the opening weekend is any indication, Australians have welcomed the reemergence of the festival. Nearly half a million people drank in the colorful light installations scattered throughout The Rocks, Circular Quay, and Darling Habour.

“Sydney is back and visitors are back. Over the weekend, thousands of families were taking in the captivating light displays along the 8km Light Walk, and importantly restaurants and bars were full of patrons enjoying themselves and supporting our local businesses,” shares Stuart Ayres, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney.

Highlights include Australian painter Ken Done's work at the Customs House. Inspired by the colors he finds in Sydney, For Sydney with Love is his love letter to his home. And, as always, the Sydney Opera House is also in on the action. This year, Aboriginal Martu artists were charged with transforming its white exterior into something colorful and dynamic. Lighting the Sails sees a stunning Martumili collective painting projected onto the opera house, allowing Martu artists' stories to move beyond gallery walls.

Images by DestinationNSW. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vivid Sydney.