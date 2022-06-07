Home / Design / Style

With the ‘Mullet Shoe’ You Can Now Wear the Iconic Haircut on Your Feet

By Arnesia Young on June 7, 2022
Volley Shoe With Mullet Haircut

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Wow, I wish I could wear a mullet on my feet?”…No? Well either way, now you can, thanks to the Mullet Shoe. The new high-top sneaker is all business in the front and party in the back, with a set of gorgeous, flowing locks hanging down its heels. That’s right, it’s a mullet for your feet. And there’s no doubt it’ll blow people away, as its hair delicately blows in the wind at your feet.

But you’ll have to tend to your Mullet Shoe just as diligently as you would if the hair were actually on your head because there’s no doubt that it’s bound to get pretty scraggly after days of being dragged through the dirt and mud as you pound the pavement. But it’s all worth it for your stylish new shoe-do.

Is this all starting to sound like a joke? Well, it’s not. The Mullet Shoe is actually a new limited-edition sneaker in the Australian footwear brand Volley’s Heritage High collection. And you can own your very own pair all for the price of $84.99. The good news is that all the money goes to a good cause.

Volley has partnered with Black Dog Institute in order to donate 100% of the profits from the Mullet Shoe to the organization’s Mullets for Mental Health campaign. “We have been so overwhelmed with the support for our Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser and now to have a Volley shoe with a mullet attached as a way of raising additional funds for mental health, we are absolutely stoked,” says Black Dog Institute senior manager of partnerships, Tasman Cassim.

Each Mullet Shoe comes with a white canvas upper attached to an original Volley rubber sole with the iconic herringbone outsole. The removable Velcro hairpiece attaches at the back. And don’t worry, it’s completely synthetic. So, head over to Volley’s website to snag a pair for yourself.

Australian shoe brand Volley has released a limited-edition shoe called the Mullet Shoe.

Volley Shoe With Mullet Haircut

This quirky footwear is exactly what you think—business in the front, party in the back.

Volley Shoe With Mullet Haircut

Can you imagine the luscious locks blowing in the wind as you walk?

Volley Shoe With Mullet Haircut

In case you were wondering, the Mullet Shoe is made with synthetic hair, so no need to be creeped out by the thought of some other human's hair on your feet.

Volley Shoe With Mullet Haircut

Best of all: all proceeds from go to the Black Dog Institute's Mullets for Mental Health campaign.

Volley Shoe With Mullet HaircutVolley: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Design You Trust]

All images via Volley.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
