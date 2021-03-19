Watch the Real von Trapp Family Sing ‘Edelweiss’ From ‘The Sound of Music’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art and Beauty Treasures (@kenningart)

The hills are alive again with a new generation of singing von Trapps. The original Austrian family of Georg and Maria von Trapp—whose story inspired the Broadway musical and later the film The Sound of Music—have passed down their musical talents to their great-grandchildren: Sofia, Melanie, Amanda, and August von Trapp. The four siblings were recorded singing “Edelweiss,” one of the famous songs from composers Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s 1959 musical.

The 12 original von Trapp family members were all talented singers and gained recognition in their native Austria after World War I. During World War II, they escaped to the U.S. and famously became known as the Trapp Family Singers. The song “Edelweiss” was based on their immigration story. It was written for the character of Captain Georg von Trapp who, in the Broadway musical, sings it with his family as a goodbye to his homeland.

Recorded in 2013, the fourth-generation von Trapps breathe new life into the iconic “Edelweiss” tune by singing it in beautiful harmonies. Sofia, Melanie, Amanda, and August formed a music group called The von Trapps in 2001, and they performed together for more than a decade. Today, they’re each pursuing careers outside of music, but it’s clear to see how much they love to sing together.

Check out the video below.

Watch the real-life von Trapp family sing “Edelweiss,” one of the famous songs from The Sound of Music.

h/t: [ClassicFM]

Related Articles:

Homeless Woman Known as “Subway Soprano” Gets Record Deal After Singing Video Goes Viral

Listen to the Man Who Holds the World Record for Lowest Vocal Note

12 Facts You Might Not Know About the Legendary Band Fleetwood Mac

Woman Stopped in Subway Is Asked to Sing “Shallow” and She Stuns Everyone