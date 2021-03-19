Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch the Real von Trapp Family Sing ‘Edelweiss’ From ‘The Sound of Music’

By Emma Taggart on March 19, 2021

The hills are alive again with a new generation of singing von Trapps. The original Austrian family of Georg and Maria von Trapp—whose story inspired the Broadway musical and later the film The Sound of Music—have passed down their musical talents to their great-grandchildren: Sofia, Melanie, Amanda, and August von Trapp. The four siblings were recorded singing “Edelweiss,” one of the famous songs from composers Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s 1959 musical.

The 12 original von Trapp family members were all talented singers and gained recognition in their native Austria after World War I. During World War II, they escaped to the U.S. and famously became known as the Trapp Family Singers. The song “Edelweiss” was based on their immigration story. It was written for the character of Captain Georg von Trapp who, in the Broadway musical, sings it with his family as a goodbye to his homeland.

Recorded in 2013, the fourth-generation von Trapps breathe new life into the iconic “Edelweiss” tune by singing it in beautiful harmonies. Sofia, Melanie, Amanda, and August formed a music group called The von Trapps in 2001, and they performed together for more than a decade. Today, they’re each pursuing careers outside of music, but it’s clear to see how much they love to sing together.

Check out the video below.

Watch the real-life von Trapp family sing “Edelweiss,” one of the famous songs from The Sound of Music.

h/t: [ClassicFM]

Related Articles:

Homeless Woman Known as “Subway Soprano” Gets Record Deal After Singing Video Goes Viral

Listen to the Man Who Holds the World Record for Lowest Vocal Note

12 Facts You Might Not Know About the Legendary Band Fleetwood Mac

Woman Stopped in Subway Is Asked to Sing “Shallow” and She Stuns Everyone

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Gives Impromptu Performance at COVID-19 Vaccine Center
Malawian Musician Plays a Homemade Bass Guitar With a Glass Bottle and Stick
Inventor of the Audio Cassette Tape Lou Ottens Dies at Age 94
8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Ludwig van Beethoven
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Super Bowl Halftime Show During a Rainstorm Is Still One of the Greatest
Listen to the Man Who Holds the World Record for Lowest Vocal Note

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Zebra Finches Become a “Flock of Songwriters” in a Room Full of Electric Guitars
Giant Wooden Xylophone in Japanese Forest Plays the Notes of Bach’s Cantata 147
1970s Italian Singer’s English-Sounding Gibberish Song Is Becoming a Hit… Again!
Watch Dua Lipa Perform an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Home
12 Facts You Might Not Know About the Legendary Band Fleetwood Mac
Neuroscientist Makes Playlist of the Happiest Songs According to Science

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.