Home / Design / Designers Create a Retro Mini Kart From the Original Volkswagen Beetle

Designers Create a Retro Mini Kart From the Original Volkswagen Beetle

By Jessica Stewart on August 20, 2020
Rendering of VW Beetle Mini Kart

Mexican designers at Aldekas Studio are the latest creatives to transform the classic Volkswagen Beetle into something new. Their Bugkart Wasowski is a mini kart that uses the fender of a Type 1 Beetle in an inspired design that merges old and new. This vintage-inspired bike has a retro look that will make any Volkswagen enthusiast go wild.

The firm, which also specializes in vintage car restoration, may have been inspired by previous mini kart projects. VW Beetle fenders are a favorite choice of designers for their iconic design lines. Both easily recognizable and large enough to provide the coverage a bike would require, the fenders are the perfect choice for upcycled vehicles.

Their choice of olive green paint, which has a retro feel, paired with a bright red frame makes the mini kart pop. Additional details like the handsome brown leather seat and handlebar accents bring an elegance to the design. They've even kept the chrome side mirrors to retain more of the Beetle's original charm.

But if you're ready to go for a ride, you'll need to wait. Though these images are highly realistic, they're actually just renderings so it remains to be seen if Aldekas Studio will execute their vision.

Aldekas Studio has transformed the fender of a VW Beetle into a mini kart.

Rendering of VW Beetle Mini KartVW Beetle Mini Kart by Aldekas StudioVW Beetle Mini Kart by Aldekas StudioVW Beetle Fender Made Into Mini Kart

The realistic renderings show off the classic, retro feel of the bike.

Volkswagen Beetle Mini Kart by Aldekas StudioRendering of Volkswagen Beetle Mini KartVW Beetle Mini Kart by Aldekas StudioVW Beetle Mini Kart by Aldekas StudioVW Beetle Mini Kart by Aldekas StudioAldekas Studio: Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [designboom]

All images via Aldekas Studio.

Related Articles:

Vintage Fiat 500 Transformed into Modern Electric Vehicle

Designer Transforms Vintage Volkswagen Beetles into Adorable Minibikes

1970s Volkswagen Beetles Converted into RV Hybrids Called “Bug Campers”

Volkswagen Updates Their Classic Microbus with Electric Power and a Futuristic Look

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tokyo’s See-Through Public Toilets Let People See How Clean They Are Before Entering
Who Invented the Smiley Face? Discover the Not-So-Smiley History of the Graphic Yellow Icon
Colorful Interactive Display of Early 19th-Century Mineral Illustrations
You Can Rent a Hot Tub Boat and Explore Seattle’s Famous Lake Union
National Park Service Designs Hilarious PSA Poster About Bear Safety
Scientists Create 3D-Printed Terra Cotta Tiles to Encourage Coral Reef Growth

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Craftsman Designs Elegant Bag Specifically for Carrying One Watermelon
Illustrator Reimagines His Favorite Movies as Classic Paperback Books
Colorful Maps Reveal the Oldest Operating Restaurant of (Almost) Every Country
Metal Artist Reimagines VW’s Iconic “Hippie Van” as Charming Wood Burning Grill
This Lightweight Face Shield Helps Stop You From Touching Your Face and Spreading Germs
My Modern Met is Searching for Merch Designers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.