Designers Create a Retro Mini Kart From the Original Volkswagen Beetle

Mexican designers at Aldekas Studio are the latest creatives to transform the classic Volkswagen Beetle into something new. Their Bugkart Wasowski is a mini kart that uses the fender of a Type 1 Beetle in an inspired design that merges old and new. This vintage-inspired bike has a retro look that will make any Volkswagen enthusiast go wild.

The firm, which also specializes in vintage car restoration, may have been inspired by previous mini kart projects. VW Beetle fenders are a favorite choice of designers for their iconic design lines. Both easily recognizable and large enough to provide the coverage a bike would require, the fenders are the perfect choice for upcycled vehicles.

Their choice of olive green paint, which has a retro feel, paired with a bright red frame makes the mini kart pop. Additional details like the handsome brown leather seat and handlebar accents bring an elegance to the design. They've even kept the chrome side mirrors to retain more of the Beetle's original charm.

But if you're ready to go for a ride, you'll need to wait. Though these images are highly realistic, they're actually just renderings so it remains to be seen if Aldekas Studio will execute their vision.

Aldekas Studio has transformed the fender of a VW Beetle into a mini kart.

The realistic renderings show off the classic, retro feel of the bike.

h/t: [designboom]

All images via Aldekas Studio.

