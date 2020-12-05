Home / Technology

Kintsugi-Inspired Bluetooth Speaker Cracks Open To Beam Light and Play Sound

By Emma Taggart on December 5, 2020
Teno by Lumio

At first glance, this beautiful object looks like a piece of Japanese pottery that was mended together using the Kintsugi technique. But it’s actually a Bluetooth speaker and light called Teno. Designed by Lumio and made from cast resin and natural sand, the sculptural piece of technology is designed to evoke calm and tranquility.

The concept for Teno was born when former architect and Lumio founder Max Gunawan was taking a walk in the woods. “I found myself surrounded by the sounds of nature, birds chirping and water streaming in the distance—without seeing where they were coming from,” he recalls. “It felt magical. I went home and got to work.” Gunawan designed a speaker that has a similar sense of magic. The source of the sound is hidden within the object, and it is only revealed when the user touches its surface. Then, it breaks open, illuminates, and activates the speaker that allows you to play music straight from your phone.

Inspired by the ethos of Kintsugi, Gunawan wanted to create an object that would be cherished and encourage consumers to stop buying throw-away electronics. “I want to break the cycle of yearly upgrades and obsolescence,” he says on Kickstarter. “I want to focus instead on delight, beauty, and quiet joy—that feeling that I get when I drink my morning coffee from an old ceramic cup that's only gotten more beautiful over time. Teno is very much inspired by this idea of hanging on to the few precious pieces that we have at home.”

Teno not only looks good, but it sounds great, too. It’s equipped with a powerful 45 mm full-range driver that delivers deep bass and beautifully clear treble. The sculptural speaker also responds to different finger movements across its surface. A light dimmer is activated by touching the top, and the volume can be adjusted by sliding your fingers along the curve of the bowl. You can even use its touch-sensitive surface to receive and end a phone call.

Find out more about Teno on Kickstarter, where you can support the project and pre-order your own.

Introducing Teno, a speaker and light inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi.

Teno by Lumio

When you touch its surface, it breaks open, illuminates, and activates the speaker.

Teno Speaker

The speaker is stunning in whatever stage of open (or closed) it's in.

Teno by LumioTeno by LumioTeno by LumioTeno by Lumio

Learn more about Teno in the video below:

