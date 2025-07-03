Ingenious Foldable Ruler Makes Measuring Easier and More Precise Than Ever

As far as tools go, rulers are probably one of the most consistently unchanged instruments in history. They look the same today as they did when you were younger, and even when your parents used them in their youth. But just because they haven't changed, doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. Orangered Life, a London-based design studio, saw the possibilities and reinvented the trusty ruler, seeking to eliminate the many headaches associated with the typically rectangular tool. Their new 25° Ruler Fold-X may be the ruler to rule them all.

What makes the 25° Ruler Fold-X so special? Well, for starters, every tick mark is labeled and numbered, so there's no need to stop and count—it's right there. It makes one wonder why this isn't the standard for all rulers. And the 25° in its name refers to the clever 25° ergonomic slope that allows for easier reading of the numbers—you don't have to reposition yourself directly above the ruler to see the numbers. To make it even smoother, the numbers are in a bold, clean font that stands out.

With a mission to make sustainable products, Orangered Life has put one environmentally friendly value that is often forgotten at the forefront: creating something that doesn't need to be replaced because it breaks easily or becomes obsolete. The 25° Ruler Fold-X is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, making it lightweight but able to withstand rough use. Additionally, the tick marks are laser-engraved, meaning they won't fade or rub off over time.

Aware that many creatives use rulers on the go, Orangered Life made their ruler foldable. On top of making it portable, this design element holds perhaps the most thrilling part of the 25° Ruler Fold-X—it doubles as a protractor, and is perhaps even more practical. The circle in the middle not only binds both parts of the ruler, but has marks to measure real-world angles without needing to trace or use an additional tool.

And there's also no need to worry about the ruler being too hard to open or wiggling when being used. “It’s designed with just the right amount of resistance: smooth to open, but not loose,” writes Orangered Life. “It stays in place, even when partially unfolded, so it won’t slide or flop. We put a lot of care into balancing easy movement with a stable, satisfying hold.” Besides, its underside is raised just enough to make it easy to grab, and it was designed with a safe edge for when using an X-acto.

The 25° Ruler Fold-X is available in three colors (blue, black, and silver) and comes in three sizes: small, which is 6″ folded and 12″ when open; medium, 8″ when folded and 16″ when expanded; and large, 10″ folded and 20″ when expanded. However, its one downside when compared to regular rulers is that you have to choose between metric (centimeters) and imperial (inches), instead of having both in the same instrument.

Whether you're an artist or simply need a ruler at home, the appeal of the 25° Ruler Fold-X is universal. Its Kickstarter campaign is proof of this as it bulldozed through its original goal of £3,000 ($4,088) and has raised over £42,000 ($57,320) as of writing. Orangered Life aims to start production in August and shipping out in November, so get your order in soon if you want one.

All images via Orangered Life.

