Over 7,700 images were entered into the Royal Meteorological Society‘s Weather Photographer of the Year competition. Photographers from across the globe submitted their best imagery capturing the beauty of weather. From incredible cloud formations to ice and snow, the winning photos are a celebration of what nature creates.

Photographer Rudolf Sulgan took home the title of Weather Photographer of the Year for his photograph of people walking across the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of a blizzard. For Sulgan, the photo is a reminder of our changing climate. The competitions judges were wowed by the composition of the powerful images. “The weather affects all of our lives and this picture captures that perfectly,” said Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) and panel judge. “Brooklyn Bridge provides an iconic backdrop, but it is the combined effect of snow, wind and freezing temperatures on the people trying to cross the bridge that tells the whole story—it sends a shiver down my spine.”

The public was also able to vote on their favorite image from a shortlist of 26 photographs. Over 11,000 votes were cast and, in the end, winter won out again. Alexey Trofimov's image of any icy Lake Baikal was awarded the title of Public Favorite. Located in southern Siberia, Lake Baikal is the world's largest freshwater lake. Trofimov captured its stunning appearance during the winter by placing its ice hummocks front and center. Shining like gems, their clear turquoise color pairs well with the sky.

See more winners and finalists below. And, if you like what you see, the Royal Meteorological Society has released their 2021 calendar featuring photos from the contest.

Immerse yourself in nature with winning images from the Weather Photographer of the Year contest.

Weather Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Weather Photographer of the Year.