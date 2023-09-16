Vote for Your Favorite Finalist of the 2023 Weather Photographer of the Year Contest

Every year, the Royal Meteorological Society holds the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year as a way to celebrate the power of visual artistry in storytelling. This year's newly released shortlist of images offers a striking portrayal of the effects of climate change from perspectives across the globe.

All of the shortlisted images are up for a special award decided by a public vote. You can cast your vote until September 24, 2023, and make sure that your favorite image has your support. Whether taken with a smartphone or a DSLR, all of the shortlisted photos demonstrate the technical prowess and keen observation skills necessary to tell a story about the weather.

From fires to floods, extreme weather is at the core of many works. And many of the photographers go to great lengths in order to tell these stories of these situations. For instance, Azim Khan Ronnie traveled straight to the Bangladeshi city of Kishoreganj when flooding in 2022 rendered millions homeless. Once there, he rented a boat and used his drone to make the world more aware of the devastating event.

Other photographers focused on rare events, like rainbow-hued polar stratospheric clouds or red sprites. Photographer Francisco Negroni even camped for 10 days near a highly active volcano in Chile just to get the perfect shot of a lenticular cloud circling the glowing cauldron. His perseverance paid off when he came away with what he calls, “one of my most beautiful photographs.”

The high quality of these images means that the judges certainly have their work cut out for them in selecting an overall winner. The winners of the main, mobile, and youth contests, which will be pulled from the finalist shortlist, are set to be announced on October 5. In the meantime, enjoy some of our favorites and then head over to vote for your favorite.

Check out some of our favorite finalists from the 2023 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year Contest.

The public has until September 24 to vote for their favorite image.

The winners will be announced on October 5, 2023.

