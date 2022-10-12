Dramatic waves crashing into a lighthouse earned photographer Christopher Ison the title of Weather Photographer of the Year in the Royal Meteorological Society's annual contest. Held in association with AccuWeather, the photo contest is a celebration of weather in all forms. And so, fittingly, the winning photos take us on a journey through icy storms and stunning rainbows.

Ison's win came after the judges sifted through entries from photographers in 119 countries and selected a shortlist of 22 images. But his photo stood above the rest for showing the power of nature and highlighting the dramatic movement and force of the sea together with the resistance offered by a man-made building.

“When the storm was predicted, and it was carrying the first ever red warning for the south coast, I knew I had to find a spot to record it—this was going to be big,” Ison shares. “I got there reasonably early to find many photographers already drenched in rain and seawater, standing very close to the harbor wall. I decided to head to high ground and slightly further away with my back to the weather. I was rewarded with a set of images I’m very proud of.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Jamie Russell was rewarded for capturing a relatively calm moment in nature. His beautiful photo of a double rainbow on the Isle of Wight won the Public Favorite award. He beat out the other 22 shortlisted images after nearly 5,500 votes were cast by the public.

To take the photo, Russell really showed his commitment to his craft. As he'd arrived on the scene just as the rain showers had finished, he was nervous about missing the photo opportunity. So, he ended up wading into waist-deep water to take the perfectly composed photo. In the end, his win confirms that his intuition to do what he needed in order to capture the moment was on point.

Check out more of the winning photos below and, if you want to take in beautiful weather photography all year round, pre-order the Weather Photographer of the Year 2023 calendar.

Here are more winners of the 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year contest.

