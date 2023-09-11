16 Highly Commended Photos From the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

A possum eating a tasty midnight snack, a leopard deftly crossing a river, and a bee quietly building its nest are just some of the animals featured in photos from the 59th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. These highly commended images are just some of the 100 magnificent photos from the contest that will be included in an exhibition at London's Natural History Museum.

The exhibit, which opens October 13, caps a stellar year for the contest, which saw 49,957 entries from photographers hailing from 95 countries. While the category and overall winners will be announced on October 10, these finalists are a testament to the talent that enters this prestigious contest.

Among the newly released highly commended images is an unusual interaction of a macaque jumping on a deer photographed by Atsuyuki Ohshima, and the drama of a snow leopard hunting a Pallas’s cat witnessed by Donglin Zhou. Michał Siarek records the hopeful moment a team opens a crate to check on a tiger cub evacuated from Ukraine, and Jasper Doest shares the heart-wrenching story of an elephant struck by a train in Gabon.

“What most impressed the jury was the range of subjects, from absolute beauty, rarely seen behaviors and species to images that are stark reminders of what we are doing to the natural world,” shared judging chair Kathy Moran. “We felt a powerful tension between wonder and woe that we believe came together to create a thought-provoking collection of photographs.”

Once the exhibition ends its run at the National History Museum in June 2024, it will embark on a UK and international tour, allowing millions to see these important testimonies of the natural world.

