14 Finalists From the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

Wildlife photographers chronicle how creatures navigate a changing world. Their images tell a tale, whether it’s about the animal kingdom as a whole or a single story about a particular species. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest showcases the very best of this type of work, leaving us awestruck, more informed, and motivated to help protect the world where humans and animals coexist. Now in its 61st year, the renowned competition is presenting a sneak peek at the finalists for 2025, out of 100 highly commended works. All will be showcased in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London, on October 17, 2025.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, and this year’s competition is its biggest yet. Expert judges selected their favorites from a record-breaking 60,636 entries and considered them on creativity, originality, and technical abilities across wildlife photography, filmmaking, conservation, and science.

The chosen images showcase facets of the animal world, from tense stand-offs to times when the human environment and creatures collide. Photographer Gabriella Comi, for instance, was in Tanzania and witnessed a dramatic confrontation between a lion and a cobra. She photographed the two mid-stare down, capturing the tension of the moment. In Costa Rica, Emmanuel Tardy caught sight of a sloth clinging to a barbed wire fence post after having just crossed the road. With a fragmented habitat, sloths increasingly have to travel farther to reach the safety of the next tree. So much can be learned from these two images, and there’s a lot more to appreciate from all the finalists.

“As an advocate for the power of photography,” explains Kathy Moran, chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year jury, “there is nothing more rewarding or moving than seeing our relationship to the natural world, in all its complexity and splendor, shared on the world’s biggest platform for wildlife photography.”

Scroll down to see a selection of finalists from the 61st edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The 19 category-winning images, along with the announcement of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year, will take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at an awards ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London.

