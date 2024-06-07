A striking image of preparations for China's Spring Festival won the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024 competition. Yang Zhonghua's image shows a woman entering a room filled with steaming red bean paste balls in a glorious ode to tradition.

“This wonderful, perfectly balanced image is full of light, shadow, mystery, and poignancy,” says Caroline Kenyon, founder, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year. “It is clear a celebratory feast is being prepared. The food is exquisitely made, its circular shapes contrasting with the angularity of the fretwork screens, through which the light pours. Meanwhile, the woman who has made the food, weary, carries in yet another tray. Her role is to labor and to serve while the guests party and enjoy.”

Yang is one of 36 winners honored across a wide array of categories. Selected from thousands of entries submitted by photographers from 65 countries, the winners highlight food stories from around the world. From glimpses of a grape harvest to portraits of delectable cakes, the images look good enough to eat.

“Despite the challenges of an ever-changing world, we never cease in growing, gathering, cooking, eating, and celebrating with food,” says Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, owner of Pink Lady® and headline sponsor of the Awards. “Each year, the remarkable photographs serve as a reminder of the fundamental role of food in every culture and every people around the world.”

Scroll down to see some of our favorite winners, and then head over to the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year website to see the full gallery of finalists and winners.

Check out the winners of the 2024 Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year competition.

Selected from thousands of entries submitted by photographers from 65 countries, the winners highlight food stories from around the world

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pink Lady ® Food Photographer of the Year.

Related Articles :

15 Mouth-Watering Winning Images of the Food Photographer of the Year

Winners of Food Photographer Contest Highlight How Our Lives Are Tied to Food

Brilliant Food Artist Turns Boring Cakes into Imaginative Miniature Scenes of Life

15 Delicious Photos From Acclaimed International Food Photography Competition’s Shortlist