Fascinating Video Shows Elaborate Way Bread Is Served in Afghanistan’s Pashtun Community

By Emma Taggart on December 24, 2024

How lunch is served during a large gathering of guests in Pashtun/Afghan
Every culture has its own traditions for sharing meals, and the Pashtun community in Afghanistan offers a particularly distinctive approach to serving food. In a now viral video circling online, a large gathering of men receive pieces of bread distributed on a long cloth, which unfurls smoothly, almost like a train, allowing everyone to reach their bread where they sit.

The men sit in long rows on carpets lining either side of the ‘table’ as one person walks down the center, carefully unrolling the cloth bit by bit. By the time the cloth is fully unfolded, each man has two pieces of bread neatly placed in front of him. Flatbread like naan and roti is a staple in Pastun cuisine, often served with meat or vegetable curries, such as korma; a rich meat stew, karahi; a spiced stir-fry, or lentil dishes like dal.

Many Reddit users pointed out the lack of women at the gathering, which ties back to Pashtun traditions where men and women usually eat apart. Men typically share meals in a hujra (guest house) or courtyard, while women dine and socialize in private. This practice is still common in rural areas but is less strict in modern households, where shared meals are becoming more common as traditions evolve.

It’s unknown whether this efficient method of serving bread is used in other parts of the world or if it’s unique to this particular community. However, it’s undeniably an effective way to serve meals to a large group.

Watch how this Pashtun community in Afghanistan cleverly distributes bread during mealtime.

The Reddit community quickly pointed out that the efficient solution might not work so well with other types of food, though.

And others came up with some puns.

All jokes aside, some also provided valuable insight into why the bread was served in this manner.

Source: How lunch is served during a large gathering of guests in Pashtun/Afghan 

