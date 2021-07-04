Street Artist Transforms Building Façade With Bold Strokes of Colorful Energy

Polish artist Bartek Świątecki, aka Pener, is one of the many artists using their talents to transform the façades of buildings into public works of art. Recently, he completed his latest mural in Olsztyn, Poland. Entitled Mirror Land, this vibrant, blue-and-green painting depicts a mesmerizing fusion of geometric shapes and planes.

Like the Futurists, Pener uses overlapping forms—some transparent and others opaque—to create a sense of motion in his work. He is inspired by the digital world and uses a modern, architectural style to capture its dynamism on a large scale. By layering structural forms together in an ambiguous space, he explores the face of virtual reality.

Additionally, the placement of his murals also adds to their impact. Mirror Land, for example, is situated in a landscape that contrasts the digital colors and lines of installation. This not only emphasizes the idea behind Pener's work but also highlights his masterful execution of the illusory design.

You can purchase prints via Pener's online store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Polish artist Bartek Świątecki, aka Pener, completed a new mural in Olsztyn, Poland called Mirror Land.

It features an abstract painting of manipulated geometric shapes and a bold, blue-and-green color palette.

“Pener” Bartek Świątecki: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pener Bartek Świątecki.