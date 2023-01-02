Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Photographer Captures a Heartwarming Moment Between His Grandmother and Her Dog

By Margherita Cole on January 2, 2023
Photograph of Grandmother and Her Shiba Inu

Whether it's dogs, cats, or other animals, people can form deep connections with their pets. Japanese photographer YASUTO highlights this special bond in his latest series of photos. The images feature his elderly grandmother and her beloved Shiba Inu pup enjoying each other's company against spectacular natural backdrops.

Not only are the compositions gorgeous to look at, they clearly show that the human and her dog have a loving relationship. The kind-looking lady usually sits in a park or other bucolic setting where colorful leaves and flowers surround her. The Shiba Inu sits by her feet, sporting a bandana or cute vest, and the two make eye contact that communicates their trust in one another.

YASUTO even managed to record one of these special moments on video. Set amidst a row of red-leaf trees, it captures the tender way in which his grandmother talks to her canine companion, who loyally looks up at her. Hopefully, we will continue to see more images of this pair and their treasured relationship.

You can purchase a tankobon book of YASUTO's photos of his grandmother interacting with her Shiba Inu, and follow the photographer on Twitter to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Photographer YASUTO captured a heartwarming moment between his grandmother and her Shiba Inu.

Photos of Grandmother and Her Shiba InuPhotos of Grandmother and Her Shiba InuPhotos of Grandmother and Her Shiba InuPhotos of Grandmother and Her Shiba InuPhotos of Grandmother and Her Shiba InuPhotos of Grandmother and Her Shiba InuPhotos of Grandmother and Her Shiba InuPhotos of Grandmother and Her Shiba Inu

Watch this video to see the tender scene unfold:

YASUTO: Twitter
h/t: [grape]

All images via YASUTO.

