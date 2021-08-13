Home / Animals / Dogs

This Adorable Shiba Inu Spent Years “Working” as a Shop Assistant at a Tobacco Shop in Tokyo

By Emma Taggart on August 13, 2021

Suzuki Store Run by Shiba Inu

The Suzuki Tobacco Shop in Tokyo, Japan, was popular for more than just its snack and cigarette selection. People from around the world visited the tiny store in the hopes of meeting its super-cute clerk. This was no ordinary shopboy though—the kiosk was co-run by an adorable Shiba Inu. The diligent dog, named Shiba-san, is known for sliding open the shop window to greet customers with a doggy smile. Shiba-san won the hearts of many over the years, but he’s now retired and enjoying a well-deserved rest.

“We closed the Suzuki Tobacco store on 30 October 2015,” revealed Azumy, the dog’s human and co-worker. “Shiba-san has retired as well. Sorry to disappoint you who came to see him all the way.” Despite the sad news, it’s worth reflecting on Shiba-san’s cutest moments as a shiba shopdog. Countless visitors shared videos and images from their visits to Suzuki, revealing Shiba-san’s surprising professionalism. As well as sliding open the window for each customer, he loved to show off the store’s selection of cucumbers, and he was always happy to receive some pets and scratches. When he wasn’t working, Shiba-san would have a nap by the window until the next customer arrived.

Check out photos and videos of Shiba-san, the now-retired shop clerk below. If you're interested in seeing how his retirement life is going, you can follow his owner on Instagram.

Meet Shiba-san, the now-retired shop assistant at the former Suzuki Tobacco Shop in Tokyo, Japan.

 

Azumy: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Azumy.

