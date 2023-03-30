Yayoi Kusama’s Dreamy Polka-Dot Exhibition Opens in Miami

If you've never had a chance to walk through one of Yayoi Kusama‘s immersive installations, a new opportunity has opened up in Florida. Titled Yayoi Kusama: LOVE IS CALLING, this new exhibition at the Pérez Art Museum Miami features a dreamscape of large inflatable tentacles in a range of colors. Visitors can walk through a series of darkened rooms and experience Kusama's signature polka dots amidst mirrors and poetry.

“We are thrilled to showcase LOVE IS CALLING at Pérez Art Museum Miami, a perfect home for a work that connects people from all walks of life,” Franklin Sirmans, PAMM director, says. As part of Kusama's series of Infinity Mirror Rooms, these massive sculptural pieces are placed on the floors and ceilings of mirrored rooms, creating the illusion of limitless space through endless reflections. Adding to the visual experience is a recording of Kusama's voice. She reads a poem that she wrote titled “Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears” in Japanese, which expresses “a universal message of love.” The recording is played on a loop, merging with the sensory experience of the glowing installations.

“We are honored to offer this experience to our audience as Kusama is an iconic artist with an important career trajectory,” PAMM Associate Curator Jennifer Inacio adds. “She has been creating works that are lively thoughtful, and introspective, which have been enjoyed by viewers for over six decades and will certainly be enjoyed by our Miami audience.”

LOVE IS CALLING will be on view at PAMM until February 24, 2024. Tickets are $16 for adults and free for PAMM members; you can learn more via the museum's website.

