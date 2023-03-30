Home / Art

Yayoi Kusama’s Dreamy Polka-Dot Exhibition Opens in Miami

By Margherita Cole on March 30, 2023
Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Mel Taing. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

If you've never had a chance to walk through one of Yayoi Kusama‘s immersive installations, a new opportunity has opened up in Florida. Titled Yayoi Kusama: LOVE IS CALLING, this new exhibition at the Pérez Art Museum Miami features a dreamscape of large inflatable tentacles in a range of colors. Visitors can walk through a series of darkened rooms and experience Kusama's signature polka dots amidst mirrors and poetry.

“We are thrilled to showcase LOVE IS CALLING at Pérez Art Museum Miami, a perfect home for a work that connects people from all walks of life,” Franklin Sirmans, PAMM director, says. As part of Kusama's series of Infinity Mirror Rooms, these massive sculptural pieces are placed on the floors and ceilings of mirrored rooms, creating the illusion of limitless space through endless reflections. Adding to the visual experience is a recording of Kusama's voice. She reads a poem that she wrote titled “Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears” in Japanese, which expresses “a universal message of love.” The recording is played on a loop, merging with the sensory experience of the glowing installations.

“We are honored to offer this experience to our audience as Kusama is an iconic artist with an important career trajectory,” PAMM Associate Curator Jennifer Inacio adds. “She has been creating works that are lively thoughtful, and introspective, which have been enjoyed by viewers for over six decades and will certainly be enjoyed by our Miami audience.”

LOVE IS CALLING will be on view at PAMM until February 24, 2024. Tickets are $16 for adults and free for PAMM members; you can learn more via the museum's website.

Yayoi Kusama is opening a new exhibition at the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Titled LOVE IS CALLING, this exhibition is made of numerous colorful installations.

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

These inflatable, tentacle-like pieces glow amidst dark, mirrored rooms.

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Meanwhile, a recording of Kusama reading a love poem in Japanese plays on a loop in the background.

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Mel Taing. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama: LOVE IS CALLING will be on view at PAMM from February 11, 2024.

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Mel Taing. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Mel Taing. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013. Acquired through the generosity of Barbara Lee | The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women, Fotene Demoulas and Tom Coté, Hilary and Geoffrey Grove, Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, Jodi and Hal Hess, Barbara H. Lloyd, and an anonymous donor. Photo by Ernie Galan. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo | Singapor | Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London | Venice

Pérez Art Museum Miami: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pérez Art Museum Miami.

Related Articles:

Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Polka Dots Take Over Louis Vuitton Stores Around the World

Yayoi Kusama’s New Exhibition ‘One With Eternity’ Opens in D.C.

Yayoi Kusama’s Giant Polka Dot Sculptures Take Over the New York Botanical Garden

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ai Weiwei Recreated Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Out of 650,000 LEGO Bricks
11 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2023
Largest Ever Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings Is Now on View in Amsterdam
21 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space
Learn the Basics of Perspective to Create Drawings That Pop Off the Page
Learn About the Louvre: Discover 10 Facts About the Famous French Museum

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

What is Resin Art? Learn About This Versatile Medium
Learn How Color Theory Can Push Your Creativity to the Next Level
Charming Little “Fairy Dresses” Made Entirely Out of Flowers and Leaves
Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Polka Dots Take Over Louis Vuitton Stores Around the World
Artist Tucks Detailed Little Landscapes Inside Antique Suitcases
Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.