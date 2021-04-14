Yayoi Kusama’s Giant Polka Dot Sculptures Take Over the New York Botanical Garden

Since her early childhood, contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama has found creative inspiration in nature. From polka dot pumpkins to flower “obliterations,” she captures plantlife in her own distinctive style. Now, audiences will be able to see Kusama's colorful art installed outdoors in a new exhibition at the New York Botanical Garden. Entitled KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature, this show features a comprehensive collection of the artist's nature-themed artwork—many of which were created specifically for the event—spread across the site's 250-acre landscape.

“We are delighted to mount this very special exhibition this year, having postponed it in 2020 due to the pandemic,” explains Karen Daubmann, vice president for Exhibitions and Audience Engagement at the NYBG. “Yayoi Kusama kindly shared a message with us. On March 6, 2021, she wrote, in part, ‘Dancing through our universe are noble souls whose magnificent forms are saturated with mystery. I invite you to explore the endlessly expanding ode to the beauty of love that is my art.’ We look forward to sharing her singular vision at the nexus of art, nature, and the cosmos at the Garden—a site uniquely suited for this once-in-a-lifetime presentation.”

Among the new pieces debuting at the show is the yellow-and-black sculpture, Dancing Pumpkin; a 13-foot-high biomorphic form called I Want to Fly to the Universe; and Kusama's first flower obliteration greenhouse. Additionally, the exhibition will include an assemblage of the artist's paintings and drawings spanning her long and vibrant career. All of these pieces display Kusama's deep connection to the environment. “Nature is not only a central source of inspiration but also integral to the visceral effects of Kusama’s artistic language in which organic growth and the proliferation of life are made ever-present,” says guest curator Mika Yoshitake, Ph.D.

KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature will be on view until October 31, 2021. You can purchase tickets via the New York Botanical Garden's website.

All images via the New York Botanical Garden.