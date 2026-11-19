Drawing on the visual language of classical religious art, Chinese artist Yu Hong constructs dramatic scenes that reflect the instability of contemporary life. In a new exhibition, titled Field of Asura, monumental compositions inspired by European altarpieces anchor the presentation, placing the human figure at the center of an imagined world.

In the titular work, a towering column of bodies swirls through a three-part composition. Some figures appear to be swallowed by the mass, while others float above it on clouds. The title refers to the Asura realm in Buddhist and Hindu mythology, an astral world marked by perpetual battles between demigods and deities. Yu Hong draws on this mythology to reflect the ongoing struggles that define modern society.

Yu Hong looks to centuries of religious painting for inspiration, adapting familiar compositions to address contemporary experiences. Her subjects are often people from her own life, including friends and family members. This personal dimension grounds the fantastical scenes in recognizable human experiences.

Across the exhibition, Yu Hong gives particular attention to the physical expression of her subjects. Bodies twist and stretch across the canvas, conveying emotion through posture rather than facial expression. Many figures turn away from the viewer, shifting attention toward their gestures and physical relationships.

The presentation also includes Night Walk (2023), the exhibition’s only previously completed work. Referencing Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s The Blind Leading the Blind (1568), it depicts a procession moving through a landscape of fire and darkness. The scene evokes a collective passage into uncertainty, extending the exhibition’s exploration of human vulnerability.

By bringing historical painting into the present, Yu Hong creates a visual language that feels both familiar and unsettling.

Field of Asura is now on view at Lisson Gallery in New York through January 9, 2027.

Lisson New York presents Field of Asura, a major exhibition of new and recent paintings by Chinese artist Yu Hong.

Inspired by classical European altarpieces and Buddhist and Hindu mythology, the paintings explore the struggles of contemporary life through dramatic, allegorical scenes.

Yu Hong examines human vulnerability and endurance through the figure, bringing historical painting into conversation with modern experience.

Field of Asura remains on view through January 9, 2027.

Exhibition Information :

Yu Hong

Field of Asura

November 4, 2026–January 9, 2027

Lisson Gallery, New York

504 West 24th Street

New York, NY 10011, USA

Yu Hong: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lisson Gallery.