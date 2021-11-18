Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Intricate Shadows Created by Folding Fans

By Margherita Cole on November 18, 2021
Paintings of Fans by Sarah Park

“An Echo of Light and Lace”

Folding fans have a long and fascinating history as tools and as works of art. Australian artist Sarah Park explores their function and beauty in her ongoing series of oil paintings. Each canvas features a realistic human figure holding an open fan, creating an intricate design in the shadows that cover their skin.

Park studied Fine Art at UNSW COFA in Sydney, where she received her a Masters in Art and a Masters in Fine Art in Research. While she was there, she won awards in painting, drawing, and photography. Her fascination with the relationship between light and shadow inspired her to create a series of paintings in which anonymous figures pose with handheld fans.

These highly realistic works focus on the subject's hands, which open a folding fan to block the light. “I aim to evoke curiosity behind my subjects, through the use of carefully composed scenes that capture the intricate light and shadow play,” Park tells My Modern Met. Her simple compositions enhance the magical effects of dappled light on the space and human figure. “I want to encourage viewers to see beauty, to take pleasure in details that may otherwise go unnoticed, and to treasure and appreciate tranquil moments.”

You can purchase original art and prints via Bluethumb, and keep up to date with Park's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Australian artist Sarah Park creates exquisite oil paintings of people holding delicate folding fans.

Paintings of Fans by Sarah Park

“Cloacked in the Beauty of Dancing Shadows and Dappled Light”

Her canvases capture the intricate shadows made by the details in the fan.

Paintings of Fans by Sarah Park

“A Bloom of Dappled Lace”

Paintings of Fans by Sarah Park

“Luminous Patterns”

Paintings of Fans by Sarah Park

“Illuminating Blossoms”

Sarah Park: Website | Bluethumb | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sarah Park.

