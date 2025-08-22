My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

LEGO Unveils Harry Potter’s 3,228-Piece Hogsmeade Village Set

By Regina Sienra on August 22, 2025

LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade set

In the world of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade is a place to unwind. Hogwarts students get day trips to this charming village once they’ve reached the third year at Hogwarts—but only if they don't forget to get their permission slip signed. As opposed to their rigid school schedule, at Hogsmeade they can enjoy a pint of butterbeer with their friends, stock up on candy at Honeydukes, and visit Zonko’s Joke Shop. Aiming to capture the magic of this town, LEGO has created a 3,228-piece Hogsmeade Village – Collectors’ Edition set featuring some of its most famous establishments during the winter.

The Hogsmeade LEGO set is divided into three sections, which form seven distinct buildings with wonky chimneys and cozy porches, all covered in snow. All the doors lead to rooms packed with details and references, particularly the magical items available for the students on their shopping trips. While previous Harry Potter LEGO sets have recreated other iconic buildings of the franchise extensively, such as the Hogwarts castle, this set features the first-ever LEGO versions of Hog’s Head pub, a run-down inn owned by Dumbledore’s brother, Aberforth, and Zonko’s Joke Shop.

The set also includes 12 minifigures, including the three protagonists of the franchise—Harry, Ron, and Hermione—ready to discuss their latest predicament at a table inside the Three Broomsticks, all while Professor McGonagall keeps a watchful eye over the group. As a nod to Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the set also features a minifigure of Katie Bell after coming in contact with a cursed necklace during a trip to Hogsmeade.

LEGO designers made sure to make this set at the same scale as previous Harry Potter sets, such as the Diagon Alley and Gringotts Bank LEGO kits. This means they can all be connected to create your own Wizarding World scene. Due to the amount of details and accessories in the Hogsmeade set, LEGO has envisioned it for fans aged 18+. Ultimately, Potterheads can recreate their favorite scenes and the set can easily double as holiday decor in the form of a Christmas village.

The Hogsmeade Village – Collectors’ Edition is coming out on September 4. For more information on pre-orders or where to buy it, stay tuned by paying a visit to LEGO's website.

