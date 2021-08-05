Home / Art / Installation

Life-Sized Elephant Sculptures Take Over London in a Global Migration for Conservation

By Arnesia Young on August 5, 2021
Coexistence Elephant Art Exhibit

Elephants are the largest existing land mammals on Earth; and as a result, they require large areas of land, abundant with food and water, in order to survive. As human populations have grown around the world, elephant populations have significantly decreased due to rapid habitat loss and human-elephant conflict. In an effort to draw attention to the animal’s plight, Elephant Family and The Real Elephant Collective have partnered to launch CoExistence—an environmental art installation of 100 life-sized lantana elephant sculptures that are making their way across the globe.

The CoExistence elephants started their long journey in India, where they were hand-crafted by Indigenous communities in the jungles of Tamil Nadu. They migrated into London in early May; and as of June 14, a total of eight separate herds were on public display, distributed throughout London’s Royal Parks and Berkley Square. The aim of the exhibition is to highlight the effects of human invasion and appropriation of wild spaces. While the elephant sculptures are meant to be admired, they also carry a message that encourages people to change the way we live by coexisting with the wildlife and nature around us.

CoExistence is a call to change the global conservation paradigm,” says Dr. Tarsh Thekaekara. “From saving nature in far-away pockets to living well with nature around us. To value the human connection with nature and celebrate all life forms around us by sharing space. To encourage people to remember that they are of, and for nature. We have the capacity to heal, grow, thrive, and support symbiotically with nature, as other species do.”

Funds raised by the CoExistence campaign will be given to grassroots organizations throughout India that work to allow people and wildlife to coexist in peace. Some of their initiatives include promoting indigenous knowledge and values of tolerance to wildlife, creating technological solutions to keep both animals and people safe in shared spaces, mitigating the effect of roads and railway lines to ensure wildlife can safely get across, and many other important measures.

In addition to the sculptures, a collection of original artworks by award-winning artist George Butler highlighting the theme of peaceful human-wildlife coexistence were also on display in Sladmore Contemporary during the exhibition. “CoExistence is confirmation of a moment when society realized they had to do more,” Butler tells My Modern Met. “And the realization that this is an issue bigger than ourselves, bigger than individuals and indeed bigger than the human race, for the isolated and often solitary role of an illustrator that is a great relief to know those feelings are shared!”

Limited edition prints and memorabilia displaying Butler's illustrations are also available for sale. If you’d like to support the campaign further, visit CoExistence’s website to learn how you can donate, volunteer, or purchase an elephant sculpture for yourself.

Elephant Family and The Real Elephant Collective have partnered to launch CoExistence—an environmental art installation of 100 life-sized lantana elephant sculptures that are making their way across the globe.

Coexistence Elephant Art ExhibitLantana Elephant Sculpture Herd MigrationLantana Elephant Sculpture Herd Migration

The elephants migrated into London in early May, and a total of eight separate herds were on public display, distributed throughout London’s Royal Parks and Berkley Square.

Coexistence Elephant Art ExhibitLantana Elephant Sculpture Herd MigrationCoexistence Elephant Art Exhibit

Hand-crafted by Indigenous communities in the jungles of Tamil Nadu, they carry a message that encourages people to change the way we live by coexisting with the wildlife and nature around us.

Coexistence Elephant Art ExhibitLantana Elephant Sculpture Herd MigrationLantana Elephant Sculpture Herd Migration

In addition to the sculptures, original artworks by award-winning artist George Butler were also on display during the exhibition, and limited edition prints are available on CoExistence‘s website.

Elephant Drawings by George ButlerElephant Drawings by George ButlerCoexistence Elephant Art Exhibit

Elephant Family: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
The Real Elephant Collective: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
CoExistence: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elephant Family.

Related Articles:

Herd of Wild Elephants Take an Adorable Nap Together After 300-Mile Journey

Giant Elephant Sculpture Made Entirely of Recycled Tires and Steel

Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]

Concert Pianist Plays Classical Music For Rescue Elephant in Thailand

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Recreates Famous Works of Art on the Beach Using Colorful Pebbles
Immersive Sculptural Installation Explores the Relationship Between Color and Light
Immersive Installation Invites Viewers to Traverse a Suspended Crocheted Spiral
Wooden Infinite Loop Installation Invites Public to Lounge and Play All at Once
Undulating Waves of Deadwood Take Over a Secluded Forest in Germany
New Immersive Sauna + Art Experience by teamLab Will Put You in a ‘Sauna Trance’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Enormous Sculptures Rooted in Nature Take Over Arboretum
Interactive Installation Immerses Viewers in Shifting Ecosystems of Their Own Creation
Artist Turns an Ancient Japanese Battle Painting Into an Energetic Animation
Japanese Town Uses Part of Its COVID-19 Relief Money on Giant Statue of a Flying Squid
Artist Transforms Foliage Into Adorable Topiary Sculpture of a Sleeping Baby Bird
Artist Uses Sand and Stones to Create Land Art Masterpieces at His Local Beach

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.