Home / Entertainment / Music

People Are Being Brought to Tears by 13-Year-Old’s Rendition of “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”

By Margherita Cole on May 20, 2022
13 Year Old Sings Empty Chairs at Empty Tables From Les Miserables

Victor Hugo's tragic yet beautifully spun story Les Misérables is considered to be one of the greatest novels in literature. However, this complex tale is equally beloved for its musical version—lovingly known as Les Mis—which has been running in London since 1985. While there are many standout songs in the adaptation's lineup, “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” might be the most emotional. Even so, a 13-year-old from Lancashire stepped up to the plate and performed a stunning rendition of the solo that has gone viral.

The talented youth, named Cormac Thompson, released a video of himself singing the iconic piece to help raise money for a charity called Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to theater workers in need. In the video, we see the British chorister vocalizing into a microphone, his melodic voice gliding into high notes with ease as a gentle piano accompanies the lyrics. Interspersed in the short film are haunting clips of coffins, solitary figures, and scenes of medical staff, all of which allude to the traumas brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables” occurs towards the end of Les Mis and is performed by the young character, Marius, who is mourning the death of the many people killed at the barricade. For this reason, the somber undertones of the solo match the grim portrait of the previous two years. Thompson was only 11 when he had to endure the pandemic lockdowns, during which time he released his first famous video of a rendition of “Danny Boy,” which was intended for his grandparents in Ireland.

The emotions of that experience surely carried over into his recent performance, which is partly what makes the song so meaningful to listeners. In fact, after the video was shared on The Music Man Facebook page on May 13, it quickly took the internet by storm, accumulating more than 2.8 million views in a week.

Scroll down to watch the viral video of Thompson singing “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables,” and subscribe to the singer's YouTube channel to hear more amazing musical renditions.

A video of a 13-year-old named Cormac Thompson singing “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from Les Misérables has gone viral. It has already gotten over 2.9 million views on Facebook.

The British singer made the song to help raise money for a charity called Acting for Others.

Thompson initially gained fame for his rendition of “Danny Boy,” which he made during the lockdown in 2020 for his grandparents in Ireland.

Cormac Thompson: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Cormac Thompson.

Related Articles:

Canada Wrote Ryan Reynolds a Song To Let Him Know They Absolutely Love Him

Isolated Vocals From Beatles Song ‘Something’ Reveals Raw Emotion in Each Voice

Zebra Finches Become a “Flock of Songwriters” in a Room Full of Electric Guitars

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

After 22 Years, Bionic Gloves Allow Famed Brazilian Pianist Maestro João Carlos Martins To Play Again
Watch John Lennon’s Son Sing ‘Imagine’ For First Time Ever in Support for Ukraine
Anne Hathaway Has Runaway Victory in a Sing-Off With Kelly Clarkson
Pianist Plays Moving Rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’ Outside of a Ukrainian Metro Station
Stunning Photos Reveal the Architectural Interiors Hidden Within Classical Instruments
Young Opera Student in Audience Joins ‘La Traviata’ Encore Performance By Singing Tenor Part

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Mozart
New Orleans Musician Performs Incredible Jazz Clarinet Solo To ‘House of the Rising Sun’
Expert Violinist Continues To Play Concerto Even With a Mid-Solo Broken String
30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians
Giant Violin Floats Along Venice’s Grand Canal to Celebrate the Rebirth of Art, Music, and Culture
Mr. Bilk the Pet Rat Plays the World’s Tiniest Harmonica in New Spotify Track

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.