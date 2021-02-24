Amazing 2021 National & Regional Awards Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organisation, a leader in the international photography scene, has recently announced the 2021 National and Regional Awards winners of the Sony World Photography Awards. This 14-year-old competition hosted by Sony has become one of the most prestigious opportunities for both established and rising-star photographers. The winning images of the National Awards will join the Open winners' images to present one of the strongest winner's galleries the competition has ever seen. From Astrid Susanna Schulz's long-exposure portraiture to Thoedoros Apeiranthitis's almost mystical Greek landscape, each image demonstrates technical skill and unique creativity.

Every year, the judges choose category and regional winners from hundreds of thousands of images. For the 2021 awards, 165,000 shots were entered to the Open competition, making them eligible for national honors. Winning images were chosen from 51 countries and regions—with some nations such as Japan boasting second and third place rankings. This year's judges included Mike Trow, Azu Nwagbogu, and Hannah Watson—among others—all experts in global art and curation. The judges chose the National Award winners through an anonymous process. In addition to global recognition, the winners receive a Sony digital imaging kit.

To view all the winning images of the National & Regional Awards, check out the winners' gallery. Even more images and talented photographers will be honored soon. The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards will be announced on April 15, 2021. The Sony World Photography Awards are free to enter, so stay tuned on their website for your chance to enter the 2022 competition.

Scroll down to view some of the incredible talent the judges had to choose from this year.

The World Photography Organisation has released the National and Regional Award winning images of the Sony World Photography Awards.

