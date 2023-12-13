Incredible Winners of the 2023 Environmental Photographer of the Year Highlight Our Planet’s Climate Struggles

Thousands of photographers submitted their images to the 2023 Environmental Photographer of the Year (EPOTY) contest, but it was Italy's Maurizio di Pietro who came out on top. His fascinating image of an experiment that tests the possibilities of black flies as a source of nutrition won him the overall prize in the 16th edition of the competition.

Launched by CIWEM and WaterBear and presented by Nikon in association with MPB and supported by Arup, the contest provides a platform for amateur and professional photographers to reflect the pressing environmental challenges facing our planet. Interestingly, many of this year's category winners find themselves on the frontlines, as they hail from climate-vulnerable countries like Bangladesh, Argentina, and India. They are using their cameras to raise awareness about the struggles their countries are currently facing.

This includes 18-year-old Solayman Hossain, who was named Nikon's Young Environmental Photographer of the Year for an image he shot in a village close to his home in Bangladesh. Taken during monsoon season, it shows a farmer leading his herd of cows through floodwaters, as he attempts to find them food. Jurors were drawn to the image for its beautiful composition and interesting color palette.

“I hope my photo will inspire environmental action by showcasing the importance of nature, raising awareness about environmental issues, and encouraging others to take positive steps towards sustainability,” Hossain shares.

Di Pietro has similar feelings about his winning photograph, which showcases an innovative insect food experiment at the University of Turin. With food insecurity on the rise in Italy, the professional photographer felt that it was his duty to show how academics are looking for unique solutions to the issue. By doing so, he wants to inspire people not to lose hope in the face of these challenges.

“The image encapsulates our dependence on the smallest creatures for survival. Moreover, it is beautifully executed, evoking an almost balletic fragility—apt for the crisis that stares us in the face,” commented juror Arati Kumar-Rao. “It was an image I came back to again and again, and by its nature made me want to know more.”

See more of the winners, as well as some of our favorite shortlisted entries below, and check out the full gallery on the EPOTY website.

Environmental Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by EPOTY.