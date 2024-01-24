Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Incredible Winners of the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards

By Jessica Stewart on January 24, 2024
Fine art image of the waves crashing on the beach

“Shifting Sand, Beach Dream” by Francis Leroy. Photographer of the Year and Professional Winner, Fine Art.

Photographer Francis Leroy rose to the top of the competition and was named Photographer of the Year at the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards. The photographer's artistic look at how the waves of the ocean merge with a sandy beach beat out thousands of entries to the contest.

A jury of renowned photography experts, curators, and international gallery owners meticulously evaluated entries in 10 categories in both the Professional and Non-professional branches of the contest. In addition to naming the Photographer of the Year, they also awarded the top image in each category and selected one photographer as the Discovery of the Year.

That honor went to Tiziana Sonia Spelta for her work in documenting rallies in support of Palestine that took place in Italy in late 2023. Her powerful images also won the Non-professional Editorial category. Spelta will receive a $2,000 cash prize for her win, while Leroy will walk away with $3,000.

Scroll down to see more category winners from both branches of the 2023 contest, which strives to recognize, honor, and connect talented photographers from around the world to new audiences and new eyes in the creative circles of Tokyo, Japan.

See the winners of the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards.

Pro-Palestine Rally in Italy

“Free Palestine.” by Tiziana Sonia Spelta. Discovery of the Year and Non-professional Winner, Editorial.

Ice cores drilled during the East Greenland Ice-Core Project (EastGRIP) 2022 field season from ca. 2300-2400 meters in depth - and around 65,000 years old - lie in aluminium trays in the buffer ice core storage

“Eastgrip – Ice Core” by Lukasz Larsson Warzecha. Professional Winner, Science.

Black and white architecture

“Dark Soul: Scenes from Korea” by Yoshihiko Wada. Professional Winner, Architecture.

Photo of man surrounded by poppies

“I Am Here” by Filip Fredrik Haglund. Professional Winner, Advertising.

Professional and non-professional photographers from around the world were encouraged to enter the contest.

Black and white architecture photo

“Curvatures” by Anna Wacker. Non-professional Winner, Architecture.

Still life of flowers

“I collect flowers to live” by Nataliia Hresko. Non-professional Winner, Nature.

Acapulco after hurricane Otis

“Acapulco After The Passage of Hurricane Otis” by Iván Macías. Professional Winner, Editorial.

Woman in her underwear smoking a cigarette

“A Room of One's Own” by Yanyan Zhao. Non-professional Winner, Portfolio.

Dirt bike race

“Sport Competitions” by Yu Ling Ho. Non-professional Winner, Events.

The aim of TIFA is to recognize, honor, and connect talented photographers from around the world to new audiences and new eyes in the creative circles of Tokyo.

2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards

“50 Shades of Pasta” by Yuliy Vasilev. Non-professional Winner, Advertising. Top 5 Jury Selection.

Concept Little Prince photo

“Planets of A Tiny Prince” by
Christian Kleiman. Professional Winner, Special.

Sumo wrestlers

“Japanese Tradition” by Eiichi Yoshioka. Professional Winner, Events.

Staged vintage photo

“My Vintage World” by Horst Kistner. Professional Winner, Portfolio.

Black and white photo of industrial factory emitting smoke

“Infection” by Sina Nasr. Non-professinal Winner, Science.

Japanese-style Kyoto architecture combined with single wedding dress

“日式京都婚紗” by Chih Ming Chou. Non-professional Winner, People.

Horses running down sand dunes on the Ulan Butong Grassland in Inner Mongolia

“Horses Running At Sunset” by Shirley Wung. Professional Winner, Nature.

Children planting a tree in memory of Giovanni Falcone in Calabria

“L'Albero Di Giovanni” by Ottavio Marino. Professional Winner, People.

Fine art black and white portrait

“Disturbia” by Alexandros Othonos. Non-professional Winner, Fine Art.

Studio portrait of a slug

“When Nature Meets Technics” by Adam Neuba. Non-professional Winner, Special. Jury Top 5 Selection.

Tokyo International Foto Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Tokyo International Foto Awards.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
