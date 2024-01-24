Incredible Winners of the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards

Photographer Francis Leroy rose to the top of the competition and was named Photographer of the Year at the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards. The photographer's artistic look at how the waves of the ocean merge with a sandy beach beat out thousands of entries to the contest.

A jury of renowned photography experts, curators, and international gallery owners meticulously evaluated entries in 10 categories in both the Professional and Non-professional branches of the contest. In addition to naming the Photographer of the Year, they also awarded the top image in each category and selected one photographer as the Discovery of the Year.

That honor went to Tiziana Sonia Spelta for her work in documenting rallies in support of Palestine that took place in Italy in late 2023. Her powerful images also won the Non-professional Editorial category. Spelta will receive a $2,000 cash prize for her win, while Leroy will walk away with $3,000.

Scroll down to see more category winners from both branches of the 2023 contest, which strives to recognize, honor, and connect talented photographers from around the world to new audiences and new eyes in the creative circles of Tokyo, Japan.

See the winners of the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards.

Professional and non-professional photographers from around the world were encouraged to enter the contest.

The aim of TIFA is to recognize, honor, and connect talented photographers from around the world to new audiences and new eyes in the creative circles of Tokyo.

