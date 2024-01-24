Incredible Winners of the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards

“Shifting Sand, Beach Dream” by Francis Leroy. Photographer of the Year and Professional Winner, Fine Art.
Photographer Francis Leroy rose to the top of the competition and was named Photographer of the Year at the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards. The photographer's artistic look at how the waves of the ocean merge with a sandy beach beat out thousands of entries to the contest.
A jury of renowned photography experts, curators, and international gallery owners meticulously evaluated entries in 10 categories in both the Professional and Non-professional branches of the contest. In addition to naming the Photographer of the Year, they also awarded the top image in each category and selected one photographer as the Discovery of the Year.
That honor went to Tiziana Sonia Spelta for her work in documenting rallies in support of Palestine that took place in Italy in late 2023. Her powerful images also won the Non-professional Editorial category. Spelta will receive a $2,000 cash prize for her win, while Leroy will walk away with $3,000.
Scroll down to see more category winners from both branches of the 2023 contest, which strives to recognize, honor, and connect talented photographers from around the world to new audiences and new eyes in the creative circles of Tokyo, Japan.
See the winners of the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards.
“Free Palestine.” by Tiziana Sonia Spelta. Discovery of the Year and Non-professional Winner, Editorial.
“Eastgrip – Ice Core” by Lukasz Larsson Warzecha. Professional Winner, Science.
“Dark Soul: Scenes from Korea” by Yoshihiko Wada. Professional Winner, Architecture.
“I Am Here” by Filip Fredrik Haglund. Professional Winner, Advertising.
Professional and non-professional photographers from around the world were encouraged to enter the contest.
“Curvatures” by Anna Wacker. Non-professional Winner, Architecture.
“I collect flowers to live” by Nataliia Hresko. Non-professional Winner, Nature.
“Acapulco After The Passage of Hurricane Otis” by Iván Macías. Professional Winner, Editorial.
“A Room of One's Own” by Yanyan Zhao. Non-professional Winner, Portfolio.
“Sport Competitions” by Yu Ling Ho. Non-professional Winner, Events.
The aim of TIFA is to recognize, honor, and connect talented photographers from around the world to new audiences and new eyes in the creative circles of Tokyo.
“50 Shades of Pasta” by Yuliy Vasilev. Non-professional Winner, Advertising. Top 5 Jury Selection.
“Planets of A Tiny Prince” by Christian Kleiman. Professional Winner, Special.
“Japanese Tradition” by Eiichi Yoshioka. Professional Winner, Events.
“My Vintage World” by Horst Kistner. Professional Winner, Portfolio.
“Infection” by Sina Nasr. Non-professinal Winner, Science.
“日式京都婚紗” by Chih Ming Chou. Non-professional Winner, People.
“Horses Running At Sunset” by Shirley Wung. Professional Winner, Nature.
“L'Albero Di Giovanni” by Ottavio Marino. Professional Winner, People.
“Disturbia” by Alexandros Othonos. Non-professional Winner, Fine Art.
“When Nature Meets Technics” by Adam Neuba. Non-professional Winner, Special. Jury Top 5 Selection.