15 Otherworldly Finalists of the 2025 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

Dazzling galaxies, colorful Northern Lights, and the fiery sun are just some of the celestial bodies and natural phenomena that made the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year shortlist. Organized by Royal Observatory Greenwich, supported by ZWO and in association with BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the competition received over 5,500 entries from amateur and professional astrophotographers.

While the winners won’t be announced until September, the competition has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect by releasing its shortlist of finalists. From incredible solar prominences to solar eclipses, the images are a record of the year in astronomy. And in a new development, the annual Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation has been renamed. The Annie Maunder Open Category is a playground for photographers to experiment and showcase their creative approaches to astrophotography.

Now in its 17th year, the contest will once again award winners across nine categories, as well as two special prizes and an overall winner. Scroll down to see our favorite images from the 2025 shortlist and then head over to the official website to see all the finalists.

The ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest has released the shortlist of its 17th annual contest.

The photo contest received over 5,500 entries from amateur and professional astrophotographers.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.