The winners of the annual ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition have been announced, and they’re just what astronomy lovers have been waiting for. From fantastical photos of distant nebulae to vibrant aurora captures, these images spark the imagination and remind us of the beauty and mystery found in the night sky.

Run by the UK’s Royal Observatory Greenwich, the contest attracts well-respected astrophotographers from around the world who submit their highest-quality work. This year was no exception. Two photographers worked on the overall winning image, which captures the Andromeda Galaxy’s core. Qi Yang and Chuhong Yu of China were named ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year for their incredible shot.

“Not to show it all—this is one of the greatest virtues of this photo,” says astrophotographer and competition judge László Francsics. “The Andromeda Galaxy has been photographed in so many different ways and so many times with telescopes that it is hard to imagine a new photo would ever add to what we’ve already seen. But this does just that, an unusual dynamic composition with unprecedented detail that doesn’t obscure the overall scene.”

In addition to the overall winner, there were eight category award winners. The ZWO Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year award was won by Daniele Borsari, who the judges awarded for his bold choice to photograph a variety of nebulae in black and white. Two special awards honor the best new astrophotographer and the creative use of astronomy imagery.

“Once again, ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year offers up some of the best astrophotography in the world,” says Dr. Ed Bloomer, Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomer and Judge. “This year, I believe we’re particularly strong on images which ask the observer to really think about what they’re looking at and investigate just how the astrophotographer has achieved those particular results, this proved true for the judges as well!”

Scroll down to see the winners of this year's competition and head over to the official website to learn more about how the grand prize photo was captured. The Astronomy Photographer of the Year book, which includes all of the winning and shortlisted images, will be published on September 25, 2025, and is now available for pre-order.

