Rare Red Sprites and Glowing Scorpions Win the 2025 Capture the Dark Photo Contest

Light pollution is a real problem, one that is growing at a rate of 10% a year according to non-profit DarkSky International. Not only do these lights block our view of the night sky, but they also disturb wildlife and have a negative effect on wellness. That’s where the winners of the 2025 Capture the Dark photo contest come in. By showing how beautiful the sky can be when the lights go out, DarkSky hopes to raise awareness about the negative impact of light pollution.

Now in its fifth year, the contest saw 2,284 submissions from more than 22 countries, focusing on everything from the Milky Way and comets to glowing wildlife and crescent moons. Judged by an expert panel, photographers were evaluated on their composition, technical skill, and adherence to DarkSky’s Principles for Responsible Astrophotography.

“Capture the Dark has become a key initiative in raising awareness, using the power of photography to illustrate not only the wonders of the night but also the impacts of light pollution through a series of contest categories,” said the organization in a statement. “The result is more than a gallery of stunning images—it’s a call to action to protect the night.”

Highlights include JJ Rao’s photo of rare red sprites in Western Australia, which won the Capture the Dark category. This phenomenon is technically challenging because it lasts for just a few milliseconds and requires total darkness. In the Creatures of the Night category, Oscar Leonardo Chavez Torres wowed the judges with his look at a scorpion in Mexico as it hunted in the desert.

In addition to the awarded categories, the public was able to vote on a People’s Choice Award, which a 12-year-old space enthusiast and aspiring astronaut won. Siddharth Patel used his mom’s phone to take the winning photo, which shows a comet streaking through the sky in Ontario, Canada.

Scroll down to see even more winners from the 2025 Capture the Dark photo contest and head over to the DarkSky website for the complete winners’ gallery.

Here are the winners of the 2025 Capture the Dark photo contest.

The competition is run by DarkSky International, a non-profit focused on protecting the night sky.

Specifically, they raise awareness about the issue of light pollution and how it affects our ability to see the stars.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DarkSky.