18 Incredible Category Winners From the 2025 International Photography Awards

From powerful photos of nature to important images documenting cultural events, the category winners of the 2025 International Photography Awards (IPA) are a striking lens inside our world. Eleven category winners were named across professional and non-professional divisions after thousands of submissions were received.

Standout images include Savadmon Avalachamveettil's photo of India’s sacred Kumbh Mela festival, which won the Event category in the professional division. This religious pilgrimage drew an estimated 660 million people, and Avalachamveettil's photography captures the energy of the crowd.

In the non-professional division, Sebastian Piorek's photo, titled The Overflowing Earth, won the Editorial/Press category. This look at Poland's expanding landfills is exemplified by Piorek's aerial photo featuring thousands of compact cars piled up, creating a mosaic of color and waste.

Scroll down to see even more categories from this year's contest while we await the October announcement of the two grand prize winners. The International Photographer of the Year, drawn from the professional division, will receive $10,000, while the non-professional winner, who will be named Discovery of the Year, will be awarded $5,000.

Check out the winners of the 2024 International Photography Awards.

The 2025 International Photography Awards has announced the category winners in its professional and non-professional divisions.

The eleven categories, which run the gamut from Fine Art to Editorial, are a lens into our world.

The grand prize winners, who will receive a total of $15,000, will be announced at a special ceremony in October.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the IPA.